Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) has acquired Palm Beach Digestive Associates (PBDA) with support from Ascend Partners and CareAbout

With more than 10 highly experienced specialists, PBDA will become MSPB's Gastrointestinal Division

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced that it has acquired Palm Beach Digestive Associates (PBDA), a premier gastroenterology practice and colonoscopy clinic. Effective immediately, PBDA will become the Gastrointestinal Division of MSPB, extending its scope, reach, and clinical offerings. This is the first acquisition since Ascend Partners and CareAbout made an equity investment in MSPB in December 2022.

"PBDA has long been known for its exceptional patient care and highly skilled team of gastroenterologists, so it is with pride that we welcome them to the MSPB team," said Casey Waters, CEO, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches. "With the addition of PBDA, we will significantly enhance the services we provide to our patients, strengthening our commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare to our community."

"We are excited to welcome PBDA to the MSPB family, as both organizations share a dedication to delivering the highest quality care to improve the lives of South Florida patients," said Carlos Lira, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches.

With three locations (Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and Boca Raton) as well as an Ambulatory Surgery Center, PBDA offers a comprehensive range of gastroenterology services, including advanced endoscopic procedures and state-of-the-art diagnostics.

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)

MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB has more than 90 Providers, spread across 30+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, concierge medicine and laboratory services. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com.

About Palm Beach Digestive Associates (PBDA)

As the premier Adult and Pediatric Gastroenterology Practice & Colonoscopy Clinic in South Florida, Palm Beach Digestive Associates offers the knowledge and experience valued by patients of all ages who are suffering from Digestive Problems and Liver Disease. Established almost 20 years ago, Palm Beach Digestive Associates specializes in the evaluation, management and treatment of all aspects of pediatric and adult gastroenterology and gastrointestinal endoscopy. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com/gastroenterology.

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ascendpartners.com.

About CareAbout

CareAbout provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.

