Guimao (2023) Qingming Festival Memorial Ceremony for the Yellow Emperor was held in Shaanxi Province

HUANGLING, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of April 5, the 2023 Qingming Festival Memorial Ceremony for the Yellow Emperor was held at the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor in Shaanxi Province. The mausoleum, located in Huangling County, Shaanxi Province, is the location of the tomb of Yellow Emperor, the common ancestor of the Chinese nation.

At 9:50 am, the memorial ceremony officially started. All the attendees were standing solemnly for the drum beats and bell rings. The 34 drumbeats symbolized the common aspiration of the whole Chinese nation, as well as all overseas Chinese to worship the ancestor of the Chinese nation. The 9 bell rings represented the highest etiquette of traditional rituals of the Chinese nation, expressing the infinite admiration and gratitude of sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to their ancestor, the Yellow Emperor.

During the superb and elegant memorial music and dance performance,Xiao Jie, Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presented the flower basket to the statue of the Yellow Emperor. Zhao Yide, Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Director of Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, presented the flower basket on behalf of the representatives of Shaanxi province. Zhao Gang, the governor of Shaanxi Province, delivered the memorial address.

Upon the end of the memorial address, all the attendees made three deep bows to the statue of the Yellow Emperor.

After the memorial music and dance performance, a 56-meter-long Chinese dragon hovered and leaped from the center of the altar, soaring to the sky. The dragon traveled through five thousand years of history, gazing at the ever-changing present and flying towards a bright and magnificent future.

As the Memorial Ceremony was completed, the attendees visited the Xuanyuan Hall and the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor, they then planted the Qiaoshan cypresses.

The memorial ceremony was jointly organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Shaanxi Provincial People's Government.

