My Code Welcomes Two New Executives to Strengthen Client Partnerships and Elevate Research Offerings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, the largest US media company for diverse audiences, has announced the hiring of Alexandra Kennedy as Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy, who will focus on growing strategic client relationships and driving M&A strategy and integration efforts and Aaron Braxton as GM, Research and Insights, who will lead the charge in growing the media company's research business and insight operations.

As the new EVP of Commercial Strategy, Kennedy brings extensive experience in digital advertising and a proven track record of establishing fruitful digital partnerships, leading M&A integrations, and optimizing and scaling performance to My Code. Through this role she will propel the company's growth trajectory by cultivating long-lasting relationships with esteemed brand CMO's and advertisers, while increasing My Code's industry visibility and reputation as a go-to resource for cutting-edge insights, research, and innovative solutions. Kennedy previously served as a director of client services at Twitter where she led a commercial team focused on retail and travel companies delivering $100M in revenue annually. Prior to Twitter she spent nearly a decade at Under Armour. She holds an A.B. in Anthropology from Princeton University.

"I believe in My Code's company mission and am excited to be part of a team that is committed to delivering meaningful results for its clients while simultaneously making a positive impact on the industry and culture," said Kennedy. "My Code's approach to reaching highly influential multicultural audiences is not only morally sound, but is also backed by compelling data and a nuanced understanding of how authenticity is critical to driving brand relevance and sales."

"As a proven leader and industry expert, Alexandra brings a breadth and depth of experience to this role that will drive My Code's continued growth and success," said Matt Weisbecker, Chief Revenue Officer of My Code. "We look forward to applying and propelling her expertise in the cultivation and connection of brands and audiences as she brings My Code's unmatched solutions and experience to the market."

As the GM of Research and Insights, Braxton will make My Code's audience intelligence data and insights actionable for brands, bridging the divides between enterprise and consumer data analytics with insight generation across media, content and first party audience research, as well as digital innovation and transformation. At My Code, he'll be responsible for enhancing and expanding existing research capabilities and tools, helping uncover deeper contextual and vertical insights into diverse audiences. A former Senior Vice President, Insights & Innovation for Buzzfeed Inc, Aaron led teams responsible for content, operational and business development analytics, audience research and digital innovation globally.

"By joining My Code, I'm able to advance the production and utility of translatable and impactful multicultural audience research that is not only beneficial to the clients we work with but the diverse and influential audiences we aim to represent and serve," said Braxton.

"We're thrilled that Aaron is joining the My Code team to bolster our research and insights for brands and further position My Code as the go-to resource for diverse research," said Jennifer White, Chief Operating Officer at My Code. "In this role, Aaron will be crucial in helping enhance our research capabilities to authentically represent multicultural audiences and, in turn, help brands effectively reach diverse audiences across the digital landscape."

To learn more about My Code and how they authentically connect brands and underrpresented audiences, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

ABOUT MY CODE

My Code is the leading US media company for diverse audiences, amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic, female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

