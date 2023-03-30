This April 30th, Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea company, celebrates National Bubble Tea Day & their 13th birthday!

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This April 30th, Kung Fu Tea is celebrating National Bubble Tea Day - an international holiday they helped create to honor the growing community of boba enthusiasts around the world. To ring in the holiday (also founded on the company's birthday), Kung Fu Tea will be launching a series of in-store promotions and social media giveaways to make National Bubble Tea Day a month long celebration. From deals on the newest KFT snacks to Free Toppings on all drinks, there will be numerous ways to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day with Kung Fu Tea this year. For those who follow the brand on Instagram at @KungFuTeaUSA - 25 lucky winners will receive Free Bubble Tea for a Year.

Kung Fu Tea celebrates National Bubble Tea Day and their 13th Birthday this April 30

Beginning this month, Kung Fu Tea will also be launching a new Happy Hour Program, offering their fan favorite Punches for $4. Customers can snag this special Monday - Friday before 3pm local time.

Founded in Queens on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea's mission - to be America's Bubble Tea, is still deeply resonating with the company today. 13 Years later and with over 350+ locations around the US, Kung Fu Tea has continuously elevated the world of made-to-order bubble tea with their 'Fresh - Innovative - Fearless' approach.

As the original founders of National Bubble Tea Day, Kung Fu Tea is excited to honor the growing community of 'boba lovers' and celebrate the beverage that gives everyone that extra pop! In recent years, it's been exciting to see other bubble tea brands embrace the holiday and join in its celebration for all things Boba.

"Bubble tea has something for everyone. The variety of ingredients and flavor combinations ensure that people from all walks of life have something to enjoy. Be creative! Be innovative! We know you'll be hooked from the first sip. Which is why we are so excited to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day with Boba lovers on our birthday year after year," says Kung Fu Tea Marketing Manager, Matthew Poveromo.

Fans can hear the latest on all things boba by following Kung Fu Tea on TikTok and Instagram .

