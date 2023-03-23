The Singleton Scotch Whisky Teams Up with Omi Hopper and Andrew Rea of "Binging with Babish" to Empower Female Chefs for Women's History Month

The Beloved Chef Behind 'Cooking Con Omi' Takes Over The Babish Culinary Universe To Recreate Food and Cocktail Pairings Inspired By Iconic Women

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, viral TikTok Chef Omi Hopper of " Cooking Con Omi " pairs up with Andrew Rea of " Binging With Babish " to showcase joint recipes from the women who supported and inspired their culinary journeys. In the newest "Basics with Babish" episode, the two demonstrate a traditional Puerto Rican dish passed down through Omi's family, accompanied by a specialty cocktail made with The Singleton Scotch Whisky, a Single Malt best made for sharing and celebrating those who are close to us.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9151851-singleton-scotch-whisky-omi-hopper-binging-with-babish-womens-history-month-recipes/

Omi is a "Next Level Chef" contestant who shares her family's unique and traditional Puerto Rican dishes on her TikTok and YouTube platforms. Babish is one-part chef, one-part filmmaker known for recreating recipes featured in film, television and video games on his wildly popular YouTube channel. Together, they recreated Omi's Titis' (aunties') Mofongo con Chicharrón de Pollo recipe and a Black Walnut Bitters Manhattan inspired by Babish's "badass" aunt who loved the cocktail.

Omi and Babish not only joined forces to spotlight these empowering ladies who inspired their passions for cooking, but to dismantle gender norms of women being relegated to the kitchen and encourage more leadership roles for women in the culinary industry. That's why in support of Women's History Month, The Singleton will make a donation to charity partner Hot Bread Kitchen (HBK) – a nonprofit organization creating economic opportunities in the food industry for women, immigrants and people of color by holding specialized job training and food entrepreneurships in New York City.

"My Titis were always recreating or mastering a new way to display or season Mofongo, or even interchanging the ingredients. But it was the approval of my grandmother and her ultimate touch that would be the final word," said Omi Hopper, "Like a true matriarch, her blessing was the only one that mattered in the kitchen. Her strength is an inspiration to me this Women's History Month, a legacy I seek to carry on in my own female-owned culinary business and am pleased to see HBK carry on for the women of NYC."

"I'm thrilled to be teaming with The Singleton and Omi in our latest 'Basics with Babish' episode," said Andrew Rea. "I was inspired by my aunt to make my own version of the famed Manhattan cocktail by adding Black Walnut Bitters to the recipe, giving it a special twist that complements the smooth taste of The Singleton with a unique flavor she would have enjoyed."

There's no better way to show your appreciation for your loved ones than a custom cocktail with the smooth taste of The Singleton. The Singleton encourages consumers 21+ to celebrate Women's History Month responsibly. Please visit www.thesingleton.com for additional information on The Singleton. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @singletonus .

The Singleton is available to purchase at select U.S. liquor retailers and can be shipped and delivered on ReserveBar.com , Drizly.com or the Drizly app.

Please Drink Responsibly. THE SINGLETON 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. 40% Alc./Vol. Imported by DIAGEO, New York, NY.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com . Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA .

About Omi Hopper

Omi Hopper lost her job at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and took to TikTok and social platforms to share her take on her family's traditional Puerto Rican dishes. She now has an established space in food and lifestyle spaces along with appearing in numerous food and lifestyle outlets including Yahoo! News, TODAY and Mashed.

About Andrew Rea of 'Binging with Babish'

Andrew Rea is one part chef, one part filmmaker, and a generous dash of irreverent YouTube personality. Self-taught both behind and in front of the camera, his cooking show, Binging with Babish , is enjoyed by millions of burgeoning chefs and foodies around the globe. His passion for teaching and experimenting in the kitchen is rivaled only by his love of film and television, both of which he endeavors to share from his Brooklyn, NY kitchen. His wildly successful YouTube channel has achieved over 10M+ subscribers and over a combined 2.5B+ views.

