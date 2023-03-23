NEWPOINT MEDIA GROUP STRENGTHENS INVESTMENT IN REALTORS

Acquires EZAdsPro to further supercharge the real estate agent experience and drive results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPoint Media Group is proud to announce its latest investment in the success of real estate agents across the country with the purchase of Indianapolis-based EZAdsPro and their revolutionary Advertising Platform. The transaction is intended to improve the experience of real estate agents who are capitalizing on the high touch, high tech experience offered by NewPoint's capabilities including its respected publications, Homes & Land and The Real Estate Book.

NewPoint Media Group draws upon expertise in print, online, and mobile media to create targeted solutions that generate real results for real estate agents and their clients across the country. This is the full-color logo for NewPoint Media Group. (PRNewswire)

NewPoint Media Group's acquisition of EZAdsPro's intuitive technology will make life easier for realtors.

"Our company is driven by our firm belief that the human touch provided by real estate agents will always be the fundamental element of the largest financial transaction most people will ever undertake: the sale or purchase of a home," said Eric Loeffel, NewPoint Media Group Chairman and CEO. "While the proliferating real estate search platforms can play a role in people's research, the challenging process of buying and selling a home will always need the presence of the trusted realty experts we live to support."

Working from the foundation of its two flagship publications, NewPoint Media Group has been aggressively expanding its suite of digital marketing services to provide real estate agents and their clients a variety of dynamic pathways for their listings to be seen.

"The combination of our active franchisee network in more than 100 markets, their freedom to tailor the publications to their geography and our ability to deliver them by targeted direct mail is the epitome of the high touch approach residential real estate demands," said Curtis Loeffel, NewPoint's Vice President. "Add our ability to distribute their listings in high visibility digital locations like the Robb Report and the Wall Street Journal as well as our own high-volume site and you have a 360-degree solution for people in the business of buying and selling homes."

The addition of EZAdsPro's intuitive technology is intended to make life easier for NewPoint's clients as they tailor the company's array of products for their marketing needs. The company's "drag & drop" interface reduces the complexity of digital publishing so agents can spend more time on the relationships that drive success.

"We're delighted to join the NewPoint Media Group team," said EZAdsPro Managing Director, Perry Rice. "Our blend of digital and print publishing tools is a perfect fit for their real estate agent-focused suite of services."

NewPoint Media Group leadership's ongoing pursuit of high-tech, high-touch solutions for real estate agents has been intensified by once-in-a-generation inflation, skyrocketing lending rates and decreased customer buying power.

"With a 50-year track record of supporting real estate agents, this investment sends a clear message that we're in this for the long haul," concluded Curtis Loeffel. "Our team is energized and newly equipped, ready to open new pathways that lead to more satisfying home sales with the help of the best real estate agents."

ABOUT NEWPOINT MEDIA GROUP

NewPoint Media Group draws upon expertise in print, online, and mobile media to create targeted solutions that generate real results for real estate agents and their clients across the country. Known for publishing some of the most recognizable real estate publications across the U.S. and Canada, including Homes & Land and The Real Estate Book, the company combines print, web, mobile, social, direct mail, and email into fully integrated and customized plans that yield sterling results in the residential real estate market. Learn more at newpointmediagroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewPoint Media Group