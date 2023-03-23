CONSUMER ALERT: ZOLL Medical Corporation Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting More Than 1 Million Individuals

Purchasers and Users of ZOLL Medical Corporation's LifeVest Product Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into ZOLL Medical Corporation concerning a late January 2023 data breach of current and former users of its LifeVest wearable cardioverter defibrillator.

ZOLL recently disclosed a cybersecurity incident which resulted in the unauthorized access of personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and whether individuals used or were considered for use of a ZOLL product. On March 10, 2023, ZOLL began sending notices of the breach to affected persons.

The data breach has put the personal and confidential health information of over one million individuals at risk. Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether ZOLL failed to adequately protect the privacy of its customers.

If you received a notice of this data breach from ZOLL and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/zoll.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

