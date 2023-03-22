PROJECT ON INVISIBLE MARKERS IN TIRES WINS "ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR - MANUFACTURING" AWARD

Continental and SMX's Joint Project on invisible markers in tires won "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing"

The 2023 Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence were presented on 21 March at the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany

Dr. Boris Mergell , Head of R&D Continental Tires: "Our commitment to performance, sustainability and safety runs right across our organization, and it's fantastic that once again, this has been recognized"

HANOVER, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental has won "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing" at the prestigious Tire Technology International (TTI) Awards for Innovation and Excellence. The 'invisible markers in tires' joint project with Continental and SMX beat rival initiatives in the "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing" category for its contribution to greater traceability in the natural rubber supply chain.

"Our commitment to performance, sustainability and safety runs right across our organization, and it's fantastic that once again, this has been recognized", said Dr. Boris Mergell, Head of Research & Development at Continental Tires, who accepted the award during the ceremony at the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany.

Commenting on Continental's success in the Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing award, Matt Ross, Editor-in-chief at Tire Technology International said: "In a closely fought category, Continental and SMX's development of invisible markers to increase the traceability of natural rubber really impressed the judges. This technology showcases Conti's commitment to not only improving the sustainability of its tyres, but to being part of a global supply chain that holds itself accountable to the highest levels of environmental awareness."

Invisible markers ensure greater transparency in the natural rubber supply chain

Together Continental and SMX have developed a special marker technology for use in natural rubber. It aims at creating greater transparency along the entire value chain of tires and technical rubber products in the future. Provided with special security features, the use of the marker substances enables the invisible marking of natural rubber with information on its origin. With the aid of special reading devices and specially developed software, the information on the natural rubber can be read out.

The TTI Awards for Innovation and Excellence are considered the most important awards in the tire industry and recognize the latest developments and advances in tire technology from around the world. The awards are judged by an international jury of more than 20 journalists and leading experts from the tire industry, and were presented at the Tire Technology Expo 2023, which is taking place in Hanover from 21 to 23 March.

About SMX

SMX is the next generation solution to address the anti-counterfeit, brand protection, client liability and track and trace markets. The Company has developed a suite of integrated solutions to solve both authentication and track and trace challenges in order to uphold supply chain integrity and provide quality assurance and brand accountability to producers of goods.

