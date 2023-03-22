Oculus Inc. Enhances Hospitality Design Services with Portland Promotion

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, announces the promotion of Jaime Merrill, NCDIQ, IIDA, to Hospitality Design Leader. In her new role, Merrill will help enhance the firm's hospitality roster in Portland and the West Coast, while expanding hospitality design services to other markets Oculus serves.

"Jaime has been instrumental in growing our reputation in the hospitality design market," said Robert Hoffman, AIA, managing principal for Oculus' Portland office. "Her ability to deliver award-winning designs for our clients will only further the impact that Oculus has on creating beautiful, community-rooted projects. We're excited to see the new opportunities Jaime will bring to Oculus."

Merrill joined Oculus in 2017 as a Senior Interior Designer specializing in space planning, conceptual design, project management, visual presentations, and FF&E specifications. She has contributed her skilled designs to notable projects such as Yonder + Mae and helped oversee the completion of Woodlark Hotel in Portland, which was named a finalist for the International Interior Design Association's (IIDA) Interior Design Competition. Merrill most recently served as the interior design director for the transformation of Georgie's restaurant in Newport, Ore. and leant her design expertise to the hospitality interiors of Clarendale Clayton, a premier senior living residence in Missouri.

"I'm thrilled to start this new chapter in my career with Oculus," said Merrill. "Hospitality design is an amazing opportunity to tell each client's unique story and create an immersive experience for people from all walks of life. Every space presents a new challenge to take interior design a step further and make a real transformation in the client's business model."

Oculus entered the Portland hospitality market in 2017 and has built its practice there and along the west coast as a full-service architectural and interiors design firm. Hospitality represents the fastest growing emerging market for Oculus, with projects ranging from boutique restaurants and hotels to large-scale commercial developments.

Merrill received her Bachelor of Fine Art in Interior Design from Marylhurst University and is a member of the Network of Executive Women in Hospitality's Northwest Chapter. She is currently involved in several high-profile projects for Oculus, including a new food hall at the base of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Portland and the new retail experience center for Rawlings' corporate relocation in St. Louis.

In addition to its location in Portland, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Dallas; they also have staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

