Metaverse Expert and Futurist Amy Peck to Headline IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech for 2023 and Top 100 Women of the Future, Amy Peck is in demand – and she's headlining IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise presented by The IEEE Member Group Insurance Program.

Amy Peck, headline speaker for IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise (PRNewswire)

Amy Peck , one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech for 2023, is headlining IEEE- USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise.

As the Founder & CEO of EndeavorXR, Amy spends her time advising Fortune 500 companies, government entities, digital media/production companies and tech startups on the Metaverse, XR strategy, tech-forward digital transformation and the Future of Work. In October, she'll be sharing her expertise with us aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas.

IEEE members and guests are invited to set sail with us on this once-in-a-lifetime cruise celebrating IEEE-USA's 50 years of service to U.S. IEEE members. From 16-20 October 2023, this four-night round-trip voyage will sail from sunny Orlando, FL (Port Canaveral), to the beautiful Bahamas, including stops in charming Nassau and exciting CocoCay.

Also joining our informative lightning sessions, Graham Fuller from AMBA will discuss strategies for securing your financial future. Graham is the Association Client Relations Management Leader for AMBA, managing a nationwide team of business segment leaders and client account consultants.

Amy and Graham will give exclusive talks to IEEE-USA 50th Anniversary Cruise guests onboard the ship, joined by a third speaker to be announced soon.

Travelers will enjoy private receptions with food and live entertainment, dedicated group dining, and scheduled meetups with exclusive giveaways throughout the cruise. And of course, there will be plenty of time to experience what the ship and tropical destinations have to offer!

"This cruise is a great opportunity for our members to come together and celebrate IEEE-USA's five decades of service," said Ed Palacio, 2023 IEEE-USA President. "Our guests can look forward to an unforgettable experience, a chance to connect with each other in a unique environment and learn from these world-class speakers."

Rooms and suites are available now but selling fast! Book now for best pricing and availability at cruise.ieeeusa.org.

And if you'd like to get your company involved in this unique opportunity, sponsorship packages are also available at cruise.ieeeusa.org/sponsorship.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of over 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

Visit us online at ieeeusa.org, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check us out on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Corey Ruth

Media Relations Associate, IEE-USA

202-530-8327

c.ruth@ieee.org

John Yaglenski

Director of Communications, IEEE-USA

202-530-8359

j.yaglenski@ieee.org

IEEE-USA Logo (PRNewsFoto/IEEE-USA (Institute of Electrica) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEEE-USA