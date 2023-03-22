KOHLER® LIGHTING INTRODUCES THE HONESTY™ COLLECTION

KOHLER, Wis., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOHLER Lighting unveiled the Honesty Collection, a sophisticated new series to join its contemporary lighting category. The understated sensibility of chic European design is apparent throughout the boutique collection of sconces, which is comprised of One-Light, Two-Light, Three-Light, and Four-Light sconce designs. The crisp geometric shades and sleek brackets offering versatile, modern options that can move beyond the bathroom for whole-home solutions of elegance. The Honesty Collection is currently available in five finishes: Polished Chrome; Brushed Nickel; Brushed Moderne Brass; Matte Black; and mixed metal Black Moderne Brass and Matte Black.

Grounded in Mid-Century Modern sensibility, the Honesty forms are appropriately scaled and exhibit an understated simplicity of line that allows the rectangular lighting elements to take centerstage. The exquisite, frosted cream glass shades are complemented by an open-frame style bracket supported by a square wall plate that stands slightly proud from the wall creating a surrounding light effect that elicits soft ambience, dimension, and depth.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America. KOHLER Lighting can be purchased through KOHLER Signature Stores and KOHLER Experience Centers, and select KOHLER distributors, or online at www.us.kohler.com.

About KOHLER ® Lighting

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, semi-flush mounts, flush-mounts, sconces, and bath bars feature details that shine – from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms – offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

For additional information regarding the Honesty Collection or any of the KOHLER Lighting designs, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

