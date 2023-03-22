Douglas Elliman Signs The Altman Brothers to New, Multi-Year Deal

The powerhouse Southern California team has closed over $2.5 billion in transactions in the last 24 months

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that The Altman Brothers, who consistently rank as one of the top-producing teams in the United States and stars of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, have signed a new, multi-year arrangement with the firm. Helmed by Josh, Matt and Heather Altman, the team has transacted more than $3.6 billion from 2021 to date and closed over $2.5 billion in the last 24 months, averaging more than $100 million per month in sales.

"The Altman Brothers represent the pinnacle of success and we are fortunate to count them as Elliman agents," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "Josh, Matt and Heather are known for selling and marketing some of the world's most iconic properties. Their uncompromising professionalism and tenacious drive have fueled their rapid rise to become one of the most successful teams in Los Angeles real estate, year after year. We look forward to their continued growth and success at Douglas Elliman."

"With over two billion dollars in sales volume for two consecutive years, Josh, Matt and Heather have blazed new trails and reached rare heights in residential real estate sales," said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "With million-dollar transactions on their table each day, they have changed the game of Los Angeles real estate. Their extensive market knowledge, experience and connections, both nationally and globally, have propelled their massive success, and I am confident that they will continue to raise the bar in the years to come."

The Altman Brothers Team has achieved phenomenal success since joining Douglas Elliman in 2015. Operating in markets across Southern California, the team has consistently ranked among the company's top teams in sales volume and gross commission income (GCI). Before the end of the first quarter of 2023, the team already has more than $713 million in active listings.

"We joined Elliman with a small but mighty team of six members a few years ago," said Josh Altman. "Backed by a stellar brokerage with an international presence and exceptional resources in technology, marketing and public relations, we have grown into a formidable team with a global presence, a reputation for dedicated client service and a proven record of high-profile sales."

"We were among the first agents to join Douglas Elliman when it expanded to California," said Matt Altman. "As the firm's Western Region grew, we grew right along with it. Now, as we enter this new phase of our journey with Elliman, we are truly just getting started!"

After totaling more than $6 billion in career transactions, The Altman Brothers Team was named Douglas Elliman's number one "large team" nationwide in the 2023 Ellie Awards, which honors the firm's top-producing agents for 2022.

The Altman Brothers have taken Orange County by storm, holding the record for the highest sale for 2022 at $55 million in Crystal Cove and the third highest sale ever in Orange County. The team will soon open a brand-new flagship office at 3700 East Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar, their second standalone location in California and a new hub for the growing team of agents serving Orange County. In the meantime, the team has taken over an office space formerly used by real estate stalwart John McMonigle.

"The Altmans are a force to reckon with and it has been a privilege to partner with Josh, Matt and Heather as they continue to scale their business to even greater heights," said Stephen H. Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty's Western Region. "I am extremely proud of them and look forward to our next chapter full of more expansion, more price records and more personal bests."

"Douglas Elliman is a class apart when it comes to fostering and supporting teams like ours," said Heather Altman. "We are constantly empowered with the best tools, the best branding and a fabulous leadership team with an agent-first attitude. Elliman is our home, and we look forward to our continued, shared success."

