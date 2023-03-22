Dan the Tire Man Gives Away a Free Set of Tires Monthly to Winner of New Game on Danthetireman.com

MADAWASKA, Maine, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DanTheTireMan.com , a nationwide tire, wheel and automotive accessories e-commerce company that offers three No Credit Needed lease-to-own programs (Progressive Leasing, Koalafi and Snap Finance) has just launched a new game called "Dan Dash." The top scorer each month will win a free set of tires up to $1,000.

"The game seems to be addictive judging by the number of players we get each day," said Dan Marsh, CEO and Owner of Dan the Tire Man, LLC. Weekly leaderboard results are posted on the company's FaceBook page facebook.com/danthetiremanonline on Fridays. First drawing is tax day, April 18th, 2023.

"We want to help out people who are struggling financially as well as give our customers something fun to do on our website," said Katie Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man, LLC. "Many people enjoy play-to-earn scenarios, everyone from professional gamers to anyone who really needs a free set of new tires."

For people who don't win the free set of tires, they can partake of the tire financing program for only $0 to $49 out of pocket up front and no hard credit check. Dan the Tire Man's customers get product delivered right to their door, then customers are set up on payments based on their paydays for up to one year. Customers also can bypass the rent-to-own program and just pay with a credit card on the site. They offer a massive selection of new top name brand tires as well as many cutting-edge styles of custom wheels for vehicles, trucks, 4x4s, ATVs, and UTVs. They also offer semi truck tires and RV, tractor, trailer and other speciality tires on the website.

"The buy now pay later model has become increasingly popular in this high inflation economy. Many folks don't have the chunk of cash up front for a large purchase but they can make small payments over time. And these programs don't care about your credit, they just want to know that you have a job and a traditional brick-and-mortar bank account," said Dan Marsh.

To play the game Dan Dash, please visit DanTheTireMan.com and click on the neon green button on the slider that says "Play to Win FREE Tires." Or go directly to the game at danthetireman.com/game . For best results, play the game on a laptop or desktop but it is also available on the mobile site.

About Dan and Katie:

Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 38 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce company that today is Dan the Tire Man, LLC. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit danthetireman.com .

