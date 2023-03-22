App Combatting Domestic Violence Launches in U.S.

Bright Sky Connects Those Impacted to Local Resources, Education, and More

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirant, in partnership with the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and Vodafone Americas Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of Bright Sky, a free, safe, and easy-to-use mobile app and website that provides practical information to those who are concerned about or experiencing domestic violence. Bright Sky enables users to:

Spot the warning signs of domestic violence

Evaluate the safety of a relationship

Locate local and national resources and support services

Learn how to help a friend, loved one, or colleague that may be affected

Bright Sky is not exclusively for individuals; it is also utilized and endorsed by governments, non-profit organizations, and corporations. This platform can be accessed via the iOS and Android apps and the Bright Sky website. It has hundreds of thousands of downloads globally and is the only multinational mobile app for domestic violence support. With the addition of the U.S., Bright Sky is now available in 13 countries and 23 languages.

"We've been working with both groups for quite some time and are very happy to support this project. We customize the app for every country based on the users' needs. Education is so important because when you're in the middle of it [domestic abuse], it's difficult to understand that you're in danger, and not all victims really appreciate the situation that they're in. So, I think the most important thing the app does, is bring that content into a format that allows individuals to digest it, to understand it, to appreciate the risk they are in." said Phil Kossler, Managing Director of App Development and Integration.

"Domestic violence is a public health issue that impacts more than 10 million women, men, and children across the U.S. each year, and we see first-hand the resultant daily impact and devastation," said Nicole Molinaro, President/CEO, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. "The Bright Sky app will be instrumental in offering a safe path to support those impacted by domestic violence and those who may be concerned that a loved one, friend, or colleague may be experiencing abuse."

According to the CDC:

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner

More than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide on a typical day

Over 70,000 domestic violence survivors utilize support services daily

Despite the prevalence of domestic violence in American society, assessing these situations and taking the correct action remains challenging.

"When I showed up to work with bruises on my face and neck and couldn't lie to get out of it," shared Gwen, a survivor. "I was mandated to get counseling, but I wasn't ready to face that I was in an abusive relationship. It didn't matter what anyone said because I didn't understand what domestic violence was. After learning about the Bright Sky app, I would have known that I wasn't just physically abused; I was experiencing several types of abuse: physical, controlling, coercive, sexual, financial, cyberstalking, and gaslighting — for years. I also could have found the right resources I needed, and I might not have had to live in "survival mode" for five more years."

For information about the app, assets, logos, videos, and more, please visit the press section of the Bright Sky landing page.

About Aspirant

Aspirant partners with business leaders to implement practical solutions to their most critical strategic, technological, and talent-related challenges. Our collaborative teams apply industry and functional expertise to help clients achieve sustainable results.

We also strive to make a meaningful impact in the community by raising awareness of domestic violence and supporting survivors through our Connection of Hope program. Our work on Bright Sky is a central component of this campaign. Since Bright Sky's inception in 2015, Aspirant's tech experts have collaborated closely with the Vodafone Foundation and the Thames Valley Partnership to add functionality and expand the international reach of the app and website.

