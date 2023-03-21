LOCUS ROBOTICS CHOSEN BY ABB OPTICAL TO SUPPORT ITS OPTOMETRY SOLUTION AT ITS NATIONAL LOGISTICS CENTER IN HEBRON, KENTUCKY

LOCUS ROBOTICS CHOSEN BY ABB OPTICAL TO SUPPORT ITS OPTOMETRY SOLUTION AT ITS NATIONAL LOGISTICS CENTER IN HEBRON, KENTUCKY

Robotic End-to-End AMR Solution Will Maximize Patient Retention and Help Optometrists Maintain Competitive Edge

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB Optical Group, a leading distributor of optical products in the United States, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced the deployment of Locus's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at its National Logistics Center in Hebron, KY. The Kentucky warehouse is the second location to utilize Locus's innovative robotics automation technology and was built from the ground up to be a Locus-centric facility to improve warehouse order fulfillment efficiency and accuracy to deliver a superior fulfillment experience to their customers.

ABB Optical had previously deployed LocusBots at its Florida headquarters in November 2021.

"Supply-chain issues hit the healthcare industry hard, especially eye care, that's why this partnership represents a tremendous investment we are making not only in the future of optometry, but also in our valued customers," said Tom Calhoun, SVP of Operations, ABB Optical. "ABB Optical always has been and continues to be a reliable business partner to eye care professionals, delivering the best services to help them better serve their patients in an evolving industry."

The LocusBots enable ABB Optical to accurately track order information and ensure that the right item is picked out of the over 160,000 different SKUs they carry. Locus worked closely with ABB Optical throughout the design phase to create a warehouse layout that would be optimized for robotic picking from day one.

"Locus is dedicated to ensuring our robotics solution helps customers drive efficiencies, improve worker satisfaction and reduce costs, ensuring that the right products get to the customer as quickly as possible," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus. "Locus's real-time data and performance dashboards help management gain insight and predictability to efficiently manage labor and productivity to seamlessly meet changes in demand. This flexibility allows operators to easily scale up to meet an increase in demand and ensure a positive customer and patient experience."

The Locus solution delivers flexible, intelligent robotics automation that ensures business continuity, mitigates labor-related challenges, helps plan for future growth and guarantees on-time shipping for patients.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3x. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

With over 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About ABB Optical Group

ABB Optical Group is a leading provider of optical products, services and business solutions in the eye care industry. ABB operates through three business pillars: ABB Contact Lens, ABB Labs and ABB Business Solutions. ABB is focused on the future of eye care professionals, helping them succeed by making practices more efficient and assisting providers to effectively navigate market changes. Visit www.abboptical.com for more information.

