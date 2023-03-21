Jabra releases feature-packed, affordable Elite 4 earbuds - the latest addition to flagship true wireless lineup

Stay connected with two devices at once with Bluetooth® Multipoint connectivity and easy pairing with Fast Pair* and Swift Pair*

LOWELL, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, leader in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, today launched the Elite 4, the latest addition to its flagship Elite lineup. Following in the footsteps of the entry-level Elite 3, the new true wireless earbuds offer an elevated experience from its predecessor, ideal for the modern earbud user seeking advanced features at an affordable price.

The Elite 4 has been tailored to provide comfort, optimal sound and convenience. For users that need to connect to two different devices simultaneously, the Jabra Elite 4 offers Bluetooth® Multipoint, facilitating smooth and stress-free switching, without skipping a beat. The initial pairing of earbuds to a device is simple, with Fast Pair* connecting instantly to a mobile device and Swift Pair* linking straight to a laptop or computer.

Ideal for traveling or commuting, the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) in the earbuds filters out unwanted sounds and keeps distractions to a minimum. The Elite 4 are engineered for crystal-clear sound with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers, so users can rest assured that they will be heard loud and clear. For those seeking tailored listening experiences, the Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app lets users customize the sound to suit their individual tastes.

The Elite 4 boasts 5.5 hours of play time, 22 hours with the sleek case and 28 hours with ANC off, all while providing all-day comfort thanks to its Danish ergonomic acoustic engineering. The earbuds are made with premium durable materials that offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water and come in four classic colors: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

"The modern earbud user is looking for tech that's ready for work and play at their fingertips, while not compromising on key features," said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra. "The Elite 4 offers a solution to this and is the perfect well-rounded design to help users to concentrate, connect and call without distractions."

The Jabra Elite 4 is available in select retailers, MSRP $99.99. Find out more about Jabra Elite 4 at www.jabra.com/elite4.

*Fast Pair is compatible with Android™ OS 6.0 or higher. Swift Pair is compatible with Windows 10 or higher.

**Against failure from dust and water with Jabra Sound+ app registration.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn.

GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2023 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

