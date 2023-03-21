Epson Now Shipping New 5,200 and 7,000 Lumen Laser Projectors with 4K Enhancement Technology

New Projectors Provide a Premium, Up Close Viewing Experience with Increased Resolution for Hybrid Corporate Environments, Educations Spaces, and Immersive Environment Applications.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced the new PowerLite® L570U, L770U and L775U are now available, adding 4K Enhancement Technology2 and PixAlign™ Camera support to the compact and portable PowerLite L line up. Built with easy installation and creative tools, along with 5,200 and 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness,3 the new projectors offer convenience and a premium viewing experience at any distance. The new 3-chip 3LCD laser projectors elevate entertainment and education spaces and facilitate more equitable and collaborative meeting experiences with easy operation from start to finish.

Epson announces availability of new PowerLite laser projectors with 4K Enhancement for education, entertainment spaces

Visual technology artist, Jeff Dobrow, understands the value of high-quality projection with 4K enhanced imagery along with built-in tools for easier setup, content management and multi-projection installs. Dobrow notes, "The quality of projection content can be significantly improved with 4K Enhancement3 where higher pixel density is necessary. This increase in clarity and detail will allow for a rich viewing experience, especially when indoors where everything is within reach."

Lightweight and compact, the 7,000-lumen3 PowerLite L770U (white), PowerLite L775U (black) and 5,200-lumen3 PowerLite L570U laser projectors are adaptable, offering strikingly clear and extremely bright displays across a range of environments – classrooms, conference rooms, museums, and beyond. The new models are also compatible with Epson's attachable PixAlign™ camera (sold separately), providing access to advanced projection capabilities that help simplify complex multi-projector installations and make achieving sophisticated projection applications easy.

"In heritage sites and other sensitive installations, less is always more. The ability to keep content playlists, along with warping and blending tools, in the projector dramatically reduces site impact and infrastructure footprint – an extremely valuable consideration," Dobrow adds. "Barriers for projection artists are not small and combining powerful, time-saving features with better resolution and brilliant color in one solution goes a long way. I need more time to focus on finessing content and less on scoping out solutions. Epson's continued innovation with projection allows us to focus on the experiences."

Durable and long-lasting with impressive brightness and detailed images, the new models offer Full HD resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology2 along with a virtually maintenance free, 20,000-hour laser light source and air filter.4 Available in a black or white chassis to blend into various infrastructure, the projectors can deliver up to a 500-inch image and switch between a number of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 and 16:9 to ultra-wide 16:6 and 21:9 adding increased horizontal content real estate for more collaborative hybrid meetings. In addition, to ensure flawless operation, the projectors will immediately turn on when sensing a signal or by Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) over HDMI.

"The new PowerLite L projectors are intended to meet the market's needs to deliver immersive, high impact displays with large, detailed, high-resolution content," said Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With the addition of 4K Enhancement technology2 and the easy-to-install PixAlign camera, the new projectors provide increased display performance and convenient tools to empower creative minds to wow their audiences."

Additional features:

Streamlined installation – wide lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, built-in edge blending, and geometric correction tools via on-screen menu or Epson ® Professional Projector Tool software for Windows ® and macOS ®

Versatile connectivity options – HDBaseT ® , 2x HDMI ® inputs, HDMI output, RJ-45, RS-232, and control management tools

Simplified operation and content sharing – auto power-on, split screen, 5 screen sharing with Epson iProjection,™ 6 and optional wireless networking with the ELPAP11 adapter

Customizable brightness modes – set the projector to maintain a consistent brightness level over time, or set the brightness to Extended to help maximize the life of the laser light source

Optional PixAlign camera – adds powerful multi-projector tools; blending assist for super-wide displays; simple stacking without an external PC; screen matching and auto color calibration

Easily programmable with built-in media player and content creation app7 – includes templates, effects, color filters and customizable options; playlist and playback functions allow for seamless content management directly or via the network

Projector Availability

The PowerLite L770U (white), PowerLite L775U (black) and PowerLite L570U are available now and can be purchased through authorized resellers. Special pricing will also be available through Epson's Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools that is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson large venue solutions, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

