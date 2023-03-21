WALTHAM, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pleased to announce Christopher Chandler and Peter Chiappinelli as Co-Chief Investment Officers. Together they will be responsible for all aspects of the Ballentine Partners investment strategy and the client investment experience. This is the result of a succession planning process that began in the fall of 2021 which involved the entire investment team and many others throughout the firm.

Christopher C. Chandler, CFA, CAIA and Peter Chiappinelli, CFA, CAIA (PRNewswire)

BALLENTINE PARTNERS APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER CHANDLER AND PETER CHIAPPINELLI AS CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICERS

Chris has been with the firm since 2015 and is both a Partner and Senior Investment Advisor. Pete joined the firm in early 2022 as Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Together they bring decades of experience in both the wealth management and the asset management fields.

Chris and Pete are succeeding Will Braman, Chief Investment Officer, and Bruce Simon, Director of Research. Both Will Braman and Bruce Simon will continue at Ballentine in Senior Investment Advisor roles while assisting in the transition.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Chandler and Pete Chiappinelli as Co-Chief Investment Officers," said Drew McMorrow, President and CEO of Ballentine Partners. "This leadership partnership is founded upon a thoughtful division of roles and responsibilities based on core competencies. I am confident that their leadership, strategic vision, and expertise will be invaluable to the investment team."

"I am honored to be chosen to lead our team of outstanding investment professionals with Pete," said Mr. Chandler. "While we may live in uncertain economic times, I have the utmost confidence in our team's ability to advise and serve our clients' best interests and help navigate the challenges that may lie ahead. We are grateful to Will and Bruce for their leadership over the last few years and proud to continue our mission of objectively advising families and helping them to achieve outstanding investment results."

"In this serious business of Family Office, wealth management and fiduciary oversight, this is a brief moment to reflect on the thrilling journey ahead," said Mr. Chiappinelli. "Chris and I cannot help but feel an overwhelming warmth, pride, and excitement as we are handed the torch from Will Braman. Ballentine is an organization that for nearly 40 years has put client interests first, clung fiercely and ferociously to its independence, and has stared down and seen through the dizzying array of conflicts of interest inherent in this industry. It is both an honor and a humbling moment to carry on this tradition."

Chris Chandler joined Ballentine Partners in April of 2015 as Partner and Senior Investment Officer. Prior to joining Ballentine, Mr. Chandler was a member of the executive team of GenSpring Family Offices where he was the Head of Portfolio Implementation and Investment Experience, overseeing the quality of the clients' investment experience and implementation throughout GenSpring's network of family offices. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Chandler is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of South Florida. He was awarded a B.S.B.A. from Boston University School of Management and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management.

Pete Chiappinelli joined Ballentine Partners in February of 2022 as a Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Ballentine, Mr. Chiappinelli served as a Senior Portfolio Strategist on the Asset Allocation Team at GMO for over 12 years. Prior to that, he was an Institutional Portfolio Manager within a specialized unit of Fidelity Investments, and before that, Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Putnam Investments. He is a graduate of Carleton College and holds his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Chiappinelli holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation; he was the Founding President of the Boston Chapter of the CAIA Association®.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is an investment and wealth management firm dedicated to serving its clients with integrity and independence. We manage over $9.2 billion of assets (as of 12/31/2022) for private clients who rely on us to be their advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with our clients' interests in mind.

Contact:

Carly Augeri

caugeri@ballentinepartners.com

Ballentine Partners is an independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive investment and family office services to wealthy families and entrepreneurs. The firm was one of the first to deliver independent, objective, and comprehensive financial advice for wealthy families more than 30 years ago, and continues to be a thought leader in the field. Ballentine's clients require comprehensive, integrated, and objective advice. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ballentine Partners