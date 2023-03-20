JERMAINE DUPRI AND CURREN$Y DEBUT NEW SINGLE "ESSENCE FEST" OFF OF THEIR UPCOMING EP "FOR MOTIVATIONAL USE ONLY"

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only, Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper, Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, unleash a brand-new single entitled "Essence Fest," available today.

Produced by Dupri, the track opens with a booming hip-hop beat with powerful 808s. He follows with a flurry of fiery bars before Curren$y adds an incendiary verse highlighted by his signature flows.

"'Essence Fest' was birthed by the Falcons vs Saints rivalry and the fact that people from Atlanta love New Orleans; we all go there for the Essence Fest and a host of other things. People from New Orleans also love Atlanta, so I was looking for this song or trying to find something that connected the two states, musically. That's how the title came about," says Jermaine Dupri.

The release date for For Motivational Use Only is still to be unveiled. The EP will come as the first volume of three projects, all produced by Dupri. It will include a Southern undercurrent that can stake claim, lyrically and sonically, next to current hip-hop favorites. "For Motivational Use Only is a new era of rap that takes you straight into the trap house," says the Grammy® Award-winning producer.

Dupri and Curren$y have also announced their upcoming concert in Atlanta, GA on Friday, April 7th at The Eastern at 7:30 PM ET. For additional details and to purchase tickets, please click HERE .

In addition, From the Block recently debuted a live performance of Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y song Never Enough , which serves as another preview of what's to come. Produced by Jermaine Dupri and co-written with Curren$y, Never Enough chronicles the quest for "more" and the constant desire for excess, although what you currently possess could be deemed "enough." The pursuit and maintenance of the lavish lifestyle becomes addictive!

Stay tuned for additional updates.

ABOUT JERMAINE DUPRI :

With over 400 million records sold to date, Jermaine Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is one of the most successful producers in the music industry. He has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def, which he founded in 1993.

ABOUT CURREN$Y:

The rise to success was slow and steady for Curren$y — he got started in 2002 after signing with Master P's No Limit Records, before joining Cash Money Records and Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, and made it through struggles with various labels before starting his own label; Jet Life Recordings. Over the years, his smart lyrics would catch the attention of fans and other artists alike, and along with prolific output in the form of solo mixtapes, Curren$y had high-profile collaborations with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross, 2Chainz and many others. Curren$y's cult-like fan base, long standing career, and adaptable flows has undoubtedly dubbed him as one of the king's of the underground.

