Almatar Travel Group signs a new technology agreement with Sabre to advance its travel payments strategy

Saudi travel company deploys a set of Sabre leading solutions to help drive revenue and ignite operational efficiency with company plans to advance its B2B payments with Sabre Virtual Payments

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almatar Travel Group, the leading travel company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, signed today a new technology agreement at the Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, that will see the travel company uses Sabre's industry-leading technology and solutions to help drive operational efficiency, advance its virtual payments strategy and transform travelers experience.

Under this agreement, Almatar Travel Group will benefit from Sabre's extensive travel ecosystem including its wide geographic scope and breadth of travel content, which includes air, lodging, ancillary and NDC content. Furthermore, Almatar will access Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology and intelligent platform, Sabre Red 360, which will help enable the travel company to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively, grow faster in the region, and expand its online travel business. Additionally, Almatar will use Sabre's APIs and Automation Hub to help it stay competitive in the dynamic Saudi marketplace.

"With the impressive developments of the Saudi Vision 2030, we are witnessing increased tourism in the country, allowing us to deal with travelers from around the world with different expectations and accustomed to different technology," said Faisal Al Rajhi, president, Almatar Travel Group. "We turned to Sabre to advance our technology, expand our reach and equip ourselves with intelligent solutions that make shopping and booking travel intuitive, personalized and flexible which is important to differentiate our offerings in a competitive marketplace."

Almatar Travel Group is advancing its payments solution and will deploy Sabre Virtual Payments to help maximize value of its B2B payments and to provide payments flexibility and control, increased fraud protection and security, accurate reconciliation and better automation and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sabre at this exciting time to support the Kingdom's vision and the travel and tourism developments," said Aimen Saleh, CEO, Almatar Travel Group. "Our mission at Almatar is to deploy advanced products and technologies with our unique position in the Saudi market to deliver a best-in-class travel experience for our customers. Therefore, we are working with Sabre on the payments front to benefit from their leading virtual payments solutions. Sabre's technology and reach which will be essential components in our growth and technology strategy."

Almatar Travel Group and Sabre signed the new agreement at the Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, which offers travel and tourism companies interaction and networking opportunities with one another and features cutting-edge technology and environmental solutions that will transform travel in the future.

"To support the Saudi Vision 2030, agencies like Almatar need access to innovative technology and content," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Almatar is already a proven innovator in travel, delivering highly tailored experiences to its customers in both online and offline space. We are proud to partner with Almatar to advance its payments strategy and recruit the right solutions to fuel their growth and expansion plans."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Almatar Travel Group

Al Matar Travel Group is the leading travel company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that was founded in 1996 by Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al Rajhi. Al Matar provides travel products and services government, corporate and leisure travel and lately is well known for its online travel business almatar Application. almatar Application provides travel services, information, and resources about travelling anywhere around the world. Through almatar you can make hotel reservations, book flights, get detailed accurate information about hundreds of destinations worldwide. Moreover, you can get tips and hacks about the place you are about to visit. And because we praise our Arabic Culture; our services and programs are designed exclusively for families and individuals. Providing delightful trips to our Saudi Citizens with full respect to our precious culture. Aiming to empower and benefit them. Doing the best we can to provide them with the finest of all.

