UL Solutions Partners with CDP to Release New Disclosure API

CDP's new API will enable a streamlined disclosure experience for companies working with UL Solutions.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that it partnered with CDP Worldwide (CDP), a nonprofit organization, to develop its new disclosure application programming interface (API). This API will help CDP in their work, assisting companies, cities, states and regions in disclosing their environmental data.

UL Solutions partnered with CDP to develop its new disclosure application programming interface (API). This API will help CDP in their work, assisting companies, cities, states and regions in disclosing their environmental data. (PRNewswire)

In 2023, CDP will pilot this new API, offering a selection of its software partners improved integration with CDP's disclosure platform. The API will be available to participating accredited solutions providers (ASP) and their customers for the 2023 disclosure cycle, focusing on the corporate climate change questionnaire in this inaugural year. This improved API will further support CDP in achieving its goal of enabling companies, cities, states and regions to enhance their environmental transparency and action.

Organizations working with participating CDP ASPs in 2023 will also notice an improved experience. UL Solutions will be one of the partners offering the API to its customers this year — building on the UL360 Sustainability Essentials Software's capabilities from collection to delivery of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

CDP's software ASPs support organizations with collecting and preparing their environmental data and reporting it to CDP. Gold ASPs can offer global support, whereas silver ASP partners are accredited in specific countries. The disclosure API will allow participating ASPs, including gold software provider UL Solutions, and the disclosing organizations they work with to automatically retrieve their customers' questionnaires from CDP and transfer data from the provider's own platform into CDP's online response system. This data transfer helps provide an enhanced and streamlined disclosure experience, reducing the need for manual data entry. It also allows CDP ASPs to leverage their platforms' existing capabilities to support organizations' CDP disclosure processes.

"With the increased demand for environmental data, CDP's disclosure API enables CDP-accredited solutions providers to offer a more seamless disclosure experience. UL Solutions will also be one of the partners using the API to enable customers to seamlessly integrate data collected and calculated within UL 360 Sustainability Software into their CDP responses," said Clayton Sanderson, senior operations manager at UL Solutions.

"We are grateful for UL Solutions' dedication to working with us on this important development," said Paul Robins, global head of programs at CDP Worldwide. "As well as partnering with us to build the disclosure API, they will be one of the accredited solutions providers using it with their customers this year."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

