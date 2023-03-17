GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO WELCOMES FAMILIES FOR THE "GRANDEST" EASTER EGG HUNT, AND MORE SPRING FAMILY FUN

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by luxury hotels The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, invites guests to welcome the arrival of spring with a "Grande" Easter celebration. Boasting the largest Easter Egg hunt at an Orlando resort, in addition to abundant holiday themed programming for all ages including an opportunity for children to win an extra-special "Grande Golden Ticket" within complimentary candy bars, alongside attractive stay packages and signature amenities, Grande Lakes Orlando has curated an Easter experience unlike any other this April.

Explore An Extraordinary Easter

As spring bursts into bloom, families and guests are greeted with themed treats upon arrival to start their holiday on a sweet note. Families with children checking into The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando will be welcomed with a special chocolate bar, five of which will contain a coveted "Grande Golden Ticket." Those five lucky Grande Golden Ticket recipients from each hotel will be honored in the JW Marriott lobby on Easter Sunday, where they will receive a special themed amenity that includes 50 pounds worth of chocolate treats from the Easter Bunny.

Also taking place on Easter Sunday is the largest Easter Egg hunt at an Orlando resort. The expansive 3,200 egg extravaganza provides an exciting outdoor adventure on the Everglades property for children up to the age of 12 to enjoy. Participating children will receive an Easter basket to collect all their treasures in during the resort-wide event.

Throughout the holiday weekend, families can also enjoy a holiday carnival on the Da Vinci lawn, complete with festive balloon artists, bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment and much more, in addition to elevated, kid-friendly dining experiences across the resort's award-winning venues. At The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Lobby Lounge, families of all ages may partake in "Easter Bunny Cottontail Tea" featuring an on-site Easter Bunny and egg hunt, or head to Highball & Harvest at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando for a brunch experience boasting its own egg hunt or enjoy a special brunch menu at the JW Marriott Orlando Primo featuring a visit from the Easter Bunny. All Easter programming is exclusive to guests of the resort.

Additional Spring Programming

Fresh off the heels of multimillion-dollar renovations across the resort, guests and families can take advantage of a fully revamped property experience and year-round outdoor recreation. From the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa to enriching outdoor experiences such as falconry and eco-tours and the recently debuted JW Marriott Executive Family Suites, there is no shortage of fun-filled opportunities available for every type of guest.

Newly enhanced, the Grande Lakes Waterpark is the ideal attraction for families of all thrill-seeking levels. Inspired by the resort's natural surroundings and prime location, the resort features a variety of private, full-service cabanas, a transformed outdoor space with six distinct areas that include a signature lazy river, Headwaters Slide Tower with three waterslides, a celebrated restaurant and a VIP firepit lounge—Oasis.

Guests are also encouraged to indulge in elevated culinary experiences across the resort's diverse collection of award-winning dining venues, including the MICHELIN-starred Knife & Spoon by John Tesar at The Ritz-Carlton and the MICHELIN-recommended Primo by Melissa Kelly at JW Marriott, or take in a panoramic view of the namesake glittering lakes at the newly-renovated EvrBar.

For an additional dose of luxury, guests may reserve the Grande Escape package. The package includes overnight accommodations at Grande Lakes Orlando's spacious and refined, Floridian nature-inspired rooms and suites, a daily resort credit of up to $50, and complimentary valet parking. Guests of either hotel will have access to the full breadth of the resort to ensure a weekend featuring an endless abundance of fun.

For more information on Grande Lakes Orlando and what is new for spring, and to reserve a stay, visit www.grandelakes.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

