Movista Sets Stage for Next Phase of Growth with Executive Leadership Appointment

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, the leading retail execution SaaS provider, today announced the appointment of Kirk Ziehm as CEO. Kirk brings 20 years of exceptional leadership experience within retail and software to Movista. Most recently, Kirk served as CEO of Buildout, the leading commercial real estate platform in North America. Stan Zylowski, co-founder of Movista, will serve as Founder and Chairman and maintain an active role in the company driving growth initiatives and supporting key customer relationships.

Kirk Ziehm (PRNewsfoto/Movista) (PRNewswire)

"Kirk's combination of retail and SaaS experience coupled with his background driving outstanding results for customers, partners, employees and shareholders makes him a perfect fit for Movista," said Zylowski. "We are thrilled to bring in a business partner with Kirk's expertise to whom we can hand the operational reins, allowing me to focus on growth initiatives. Movista is now poised to capitalize on our market leading position and drive adoption of our emerging technology. We have outstanding employees, leaders, and the continued support of our investment partner, Level Equity, which recently made another significant investment in December 2022 to fuel our growth."

Over the last two years, the company has built a world-class management team with Eric Wilson as Chief Customer Officer, Madhu Kota as Chief Technology Officer and Scot DeLancey as Chief Product Officer. Ziehm's hiring and Zylowski's move to Founder and Chairman are part of a long-planned transition as the company's leadership prepares for the next phase of growth.

"Stan is a visionary, and he and April Seggebruch co-founded Movista at a time when retail execution technology was still in a nascent stage," said Ziehm. "Movista is changing the way retail teams collaborate to execute flawlessly on the store floor through data driven insight and automation. I am delighted to be able to leverage my retail and SaaS experience to lead Movista at this exciting inflection point in our history."

"Movista has built the industry's leading retail execution technology and transformed how field and store teams execute at scale," said Ben Levin, Level Equity Co-Founder and CEO. "Our recent investment to significantly capitalize Movista in December highlights our conviction in the company and its outsized growth potential."

About Movista

Movista is an enterprise-grade retail execution SaaS company that empowers store and field teams to easily orchestrate in-store work and improve on-shelf availability. We are revolutionizing the way retail teams collaborate so they can execute flawlessly in today's dynamic store environment. Our solution unifies all key execution functionality into a single integrated desktop/mobile work hub that improves workforce productivity and in-store item management. Learn more at www.movista.com. Follow on LinkedIn for the latest retail insights.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital, has backed over 100 companies since inception, and has offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Greenwich, CT. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista) (PRNewswire)

