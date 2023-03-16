Frontier Wealth Strategies Becomes First Financial Organization to Offer Financial Health Game-Changer VeraScore to their Client Base

The companies will work together to aid the underbanked communities.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraScore , an innovative AI application for measuring a consumer's financial health, is partnering with Frontier Wealth Strategies LP [Frontier] in order to further expand financial freedom throughout America. By broadening its client base, VeraScore will now be able to aid more consumers in the pursuit of financial health.

"By promoting financial literacy and empowering people to take control of their financial health, they will be a more compatible match to potential lenders," said Geff Woodward, CEO of VeraScore. "One of our main goals is to aid the underbanked, making Frontier the perfect partner for us as they work closely with immigrants, expats, women, and people of color."

Frontier is led by a team of Certified Financial Planners ® who are excited to offer their clients access to the most accurate credit assessment information in the marketplace. This is possible through VeraScore, which provides consumers with a financial health score that may increase their chances of more favorable and fair credit offers from lenders.

"Frontier prides itself on being at the forefront of financial planning so our clients can enjoy financial freedom sooner," said Michael Hansen, Co-Founder of Frontier. "We are very excited about our partnership with VeraScore and see it as a strategic move to disrupt the current credit rating system, giving everyone an equal opportunity to obtain access to first-class borrowing and credit solutions."

The two companies will work together to educate and improve the lives of consumers who wish to take control of their financial future. Their combined resources and efforts will not only be beneficial to consumers but also to lenders seeking to expand their customer base as well.

ABOUT FRONTIER WEALTH STRATEGIES

Frontier Wealth Strategies is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), specializing in providing unique wealth management opportunities and tax-focused financial planning strategies, based on their clients' values and goals. Frontier's approach allows its team of Certified Financial Planners® to lean in and learn about a client's unique issues and how they see living their best life.

ABOUT VERASCORE

VeraScore is an innovative AI application for measuring and managing financial health. The SaaS-based technology allows lenders to more accurately assess the true strength of a borrower's financial position while promoting financial literacy for consumers, helping them to build financial health, and ultimately becoming more attractive to lenders.

