Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to Celebrate Record Store Day with Launch of Catchy Chorus, New Music-Themed Beer

MILTON, Del., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Official Beer of Record Store Day for eight consecutive years, Dogfish Head will celebrate this year's holiday, slated for Saturday, April 22, with the release of a new, music-themed beer, Catchy Chorus . Brewed in collaboration with Record Store Day , an organization dedicated to showcasing the culture of independently owned record stores, Catchy Chorus is a double dry-hopped double IPA inspired by the four "magic chords" (E, B, C#m & A) that make up many of the world's most popular melodies.

Blending E ureka, B ravo, C alypso and A zacca hops, Catchy Chorus comes together in hop and grain harmony to build an unforgettable sensory song. Clocking in at 9.0% ABV, this symphonic sipper is bursting with citrusy and tropical aromas and flavors. Catchy Chorus is now making its way to taps and shelves in 4pk/16oz cans in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Track some down using Dogfish Head's Fish Finder .

"As a bunch of beer geeks with music problems, Record Store Day is always one of our favorite days of the year, here at Dogfish Head," said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Record Store Day, working alongside them to bring together independent beer and independent music stores, and what better way to do just that than by brewing a beer rooted in the notes that collectively create so many top hits!"

To complement the launch of Catchy Chorus, Dogfish Head is teaming up Brooklyn Bowl to host Record Store Day-themed events in select cities across the country.

Saturday, April 15 – Record Store Fair at Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn :

Taking place from 12-3 p.m., this daytime record fair will serve as the official kickoff to the year's Record Store Day festivities. In addition to assembling an array of local, independently owned record stores ahead of their biggest sales day of the year, this event will offer on-site raffle and giveaway opportunities, DJs spinning vinyl tunes and of course, Dogfish Head beer specials. Beyond sipping and shopping, attendees can expect meet and greets with a myriad of beer and music legends, including:

Sam Calagione , Founder & Brewer at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Carrie Colliton , Co-Founder of Record Store Day

Lenny Kaye , Guitarist for the Patti Smith Group & Curator of NUGGETS Compilation

Monte A. Melnick , Former Ramones Tour Manager

Richard Barone , Author, Recording Artist & Producer

John Holmstrom , Founding Editor, Art Director & Production Manager at PUNK Magazine

This event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit www.dogfish.com/events .

But that's not all! Later that evening, Dogfish Head is proud to present a special live music show by psych-funk trailblazers, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong . The first 20 fans to arrive at the show and visit the Dogfish Head pop-up will receive a copy of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's new Record Store Day vinyl signed by the band and Dogfish Head's Sam Calagione. The record, which officially drops on Saturday, April 22, features a live recording of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's 2022 Record Store Day show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, a performance sponsored by Dogfish Head.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available HERE for $30 each.

Saturday, April 22 – Official Record Store Day After-Parties at Brooklyn Bowl Locations Nationwide:

After digging through record bins in the morning, beer and music enthusiasts can spend their evenings at one of the Official Record Store After-Parties. Presented by Dogfish Head, folks in Brooklyn , Philadelphia , Las Vegas and Nashville can keep the off-centered celebration going at their local Brooklyn Bowl location. From musical performances and giveaways to Happy Hours happenings and beer specials, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy! For more details, please visit www.brooklynbowl.com/shows/all.

To learn more about Dogfish Head and Record Store Day, check out www.dogfish.com and www.recordstoreday.com , respectively.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 27 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats®, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine®, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed hotel and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.® For more, visit www.dogfish.com .

Record Store Day:

Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things.

Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place annually. The 16th Record Store Day is coming up on April 22, 2023.

