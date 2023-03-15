Yankee Candle Unveils Wonder as Its Fifth Annual Scent of the Year®

Fresh Floral Fragrance Embodies the Gratitude and Optimism Felt When Experiencing Special Moments of Happiness Together

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, announces today its long-awaited fifth annual Scent of the Year®, Wonder. Inspired by feelings of gratitude for everyday joyful moments, Wonder's nuanced white floral and fruity fragrance notes create an ambiance of optimism and happiness around the home. Launching in conjunction with National Fragrance Day, and following World Happiness Day, Wonder will be widely available for purchase on March 21, 2023.

Yankee Candle (PRNewsfoto/Newell Brands) (PRNewswire)

Developed by scent experts at Yankee Candle, Wonder provides a fresh, clean fragrance to consumers that's grounded by notes of amber and soft woods, offering a unique and unexpected scent experience. Created to celebrate the gratitude felt when experiencing special, everyday moments of happiness, Wonder's fragrance inspiration embodies optimism as consumers make their way through 2023.

"When approaching this year's fragrance, we wanted to incorporate the joyful feeling of optimism that many people are experiencing in 2023, as they look to take time away from their busy schedules to create a lifestyle that allows them to enjoy life's simple moments," said Taylor Perlis, Senior Fragrance Evaluator, Newell Brands. "Wonder's unique scent combination incorporates familiar fragrances of white floral and spring fruits with woody and amber tones, creating a robust scent profile for consumers to enjoy as they appreciate the unabashed wonderment in life's everyday moments."

Every year, Yankee Candle® fragrance evaluators collaborate with experts to identify annual trends from around the world, inclusive of topics such as fashion, home décor, travel, and pop culture among others, to help determine the direction each year's Scent of the Year will take. In 2023, experts found that despite being increasingly connected digitally, consumers are eager for real, human connections and are ready to celebrate meaningful community. With that, Wonder embodies the gratitude we experience when finding those special moments, capturing the sentiment of joy, happiness, and inspiration through a unique scent profile, including:

Top Notes: Ylang Petals, White Lavender, Iridescent Aldehydes, Sparkling Citrus

Mid Notes: Solar Rose, Fresh Grass, Spring Berries, Orchard Fruits

Base Notes: Soft Cedarwood, Warm Amber, Sheer Powder, Sunny Patchouli

The Yankee Candle 2023 Scent of the Year, Wonder, will be available exclusively for Yankee Candle Rewards members to purchase during the early access event online at YankeeCandle.com starting Wednesday, March 15. Wonder will be widely available for purchase in the US on National Fragrance Day, March 21, at Yankee Candle retail stores and Yankee Candle.com.

Wonder will be available in the Yankee Candle Signature Collection Large Tumbler in North America for $34.00. Wonder is a limited-edition fragrance and will be available while supplies last.

To learn more about the 2023 Scent of the Year, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee Candle Unveils Wonder as Its Fifth Annual Scent of the Year® (PRNewswire)

Fresh Floral Fragrance Embodies the Gratitude and Optimism Felt During Shared Moments of Happiness (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands