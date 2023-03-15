Vital Essentials will unwrap an all-new look of its premium raw dog and cat food, treats and supplements at Global Pet Expo 2023

The pet food brand introduces its new look and packaging at retail this spring

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Essentials, the flagship brand of the Carnivore Meat Company, will unwrap a new look of its award-winning dog and cat food and treats at Global Pet Expo March 22-24, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Since 2009, Green Bay-based Vital Essentials has been a pioneer in the raw, freeze-dried, and frozen pet foods category. Its vast variety of dog and cat food, treats, and supplements are purely raw, ensuring that pets are provided the highest quality whole animal protein available, supporting energetic playtimes; healthier & shinier coats; lean, strong muscles; digestive and oral health; and immune system & heart health. Vital Essentials' new branding underscores the importance of the quality and care in every step of its process. Just as pet owners head to the butcher to procure the finest quality meats for themselves, they have turned to Vital Essentials for the same quality of proteins for their pets. While the new branding and premium kraft paper packaging intentionally has evolved to evoke the experience of visiting a butcher shop, the company's conviction to ultra-premium quality and variety remains the same.

"Vital Essentials boldly entered this market as a trailblazer in the raw pet food category nearly 15 years ago, and this rebrand highlights our continued commitment to enriching the lives of pets and their families worldwide through our cross-category portfolio of brands," said Lanny Viegut, CEO of Vital Essentials. "Ever since we entered the marketplace 15 years ago, we have not wavered on our mission to deliver the finest quality Butcher Cut Protein on the market, and we're especially excited to debut our new branding at the Global Pet Expo, where attendees can see firsthand how we're continually delivering innovation to our customers and retailers nationwide."

From March 22-24, Global Pet Expo attendees are encouraged to visit Vital Essentials at booth #253 to enjoy a first look at the new and improved packaging, meet the team, hear about the brand's exciting new marketing and merchandising initiatives and be among the first to place their wholesale orders. Media are also invited to an intimate and exclusive event at the Expo on Thursday, March 23 at 3 p.m. at the Vital Essentials booth through an interactive demonstration about the quality and benefits of butcher-cut protein and the difference it can make in a pet's life.

Products will be available for purchase at vitalessentials.com and independent retailers in the spring.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. The company's rapidly growing brands in Green Bay, Wisconsin, include Vital Essentials ® and VE RAW BAR , distributed to more than 7,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with several awards in recent years, including the Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Visit the Carnivore Meat Company website at carnivoremeat.com .

