ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS REVEALS A HAVEN OF SEASIDE GLAMOUR WITH THE DEBUT OF THE ST. REGIS KANAI RESORT, RIVIERA MAYA

THE ICONIC LUXURY BRAND EXPANDS ITS RESORT PORTFOLIO, BRINGING CELEBRATED RITUALS AND EXQUISITE EXPERIENCES TO THE MAYAN RIVIERA

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. Descending from the Mayan stars, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya is a destination-defining oasis that captures the undiscovered glamour of the Mayan Riviera. Inspired by the neighboring 620-acre nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Sian Ka'an Reserve, the resort breathes life and magic into the Kanai region with its avant-garde architecture, inviting interiors, and bespoke service. Owned by Grupo Alhel, the resort is a short drive from both Cancun and Playa Del Carmen and offers a gateway to the wonders of the region, from the luxuriant biodiversity of its natural parks and the mysticism of its cenotes, to the vivid blues of its ocean and the cultural richness of its archaeological sites.

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya (PRNewswire)

"Kanai is a vibrant oasis yet to be discovered by many global travelers, but with its striking natural surroundings, rich cultural history, and inherent connection to the land, it is set to take its place among the world's most coveted leisure destinations," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled to welcome The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Rivera Maya to our expanding global portfolio of legendary hotels and resorts. The St. Regis brand's founding family, the Astors, were known for seeking out exquisite locations around the globe for their collection of homes, hosting luminaries and vanguards of the day in the most breathtaking natural surroundings. With The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, we are continuing the legacy of that timeless era of luxury, offering our guests a glamorous hideaway and escape to the extraordinary."

"We look forward to offering guests exceptional experiences that are a reflection of both the history of the destination and the celebrated traditions and rituals of St. Regis," said David Cayuela, Multi Property General Manager, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. "The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya will provide our guests with a sense of exquisite ease, enlivened by the brand's signature Butler Service, which is purposefully tailored for each of our global luminaries."

Avant-Garde Architecture and Inspired Design

Designed by Mexican architectural firm Edmonds International with interiors by Chapi Chapo Design, the resort features an exceptional circular exterior design inspired by the constellation Pleiades, resulting in unrivaled ocean views from nearly every vantage point. Designed with a minimal construction footprint aimed at protecting the natural reserve, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya is suspended above a mangrove forest with the different elements of the hotel connected by elevated walkways. Guests of the resort are immediately transported into the magic of Kanai with a multi-story open air water installation leading into the main lobby. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the mangroves give way to lush gardens and an expansive outdoor lawn with direct access to 2 miles of undisturbed white sand beach.

Drawing inspiration from ancient Mayan artistic and ceremonial manifestations, the hotel's sophisticated aesthetic features a rich palette of limestone, walnut, and layered textiles. Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accented with bespoke elements including custom furniture and artwork from local artisans. The Mayan Calendar is recreated through textiles within the public areas and guestrooms, with elements inspired by ceremonial Mayan garments.

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya boasts 124 lavishly appointed guestrooms and 19 suites including a 2,300 sq. ft. Presidential Suite, each offering mesmerizing ocean views and a private terrace or plunge pool. The spacious guestrooms feature design elements and rich materials evoking the surrounding elements from the mangrove trees and nearby cenotes to the stars above. Guestrooms feature custom hanging mirrors, bedside tables, ceramic light pendants, and intricate walnut wood-carved headboards. Guests of all room categories will also have access to the St. Regis Signature Butler Service.

Incomparable Culinary Experiences

The resort invites guests and local luminaries to embark on unique gastronomic journeys with eight incredible culinary venues. The hotel's signature restaurant TORO by Chef Richard Sandoval is a bar and restaurant with a Latin-inspired menu led by the esteemed chef. Chaya features a menu that uniquely combines local ingredients and regional touches of Riviera Maya with culinary elements rooted in Eastern Mediterranean history. Located along the beautiful beachfront, Riviera seamlessly blends the South of France with the Mayan Riviera. A tea and chocolate salon, The Library is the perfect back drop to experience St. Regis's signature ritual of afternoon tea and enjoy a tasting of Mexican chocolate. The intimate St. Regis Bar, designed to feature views of the night sky, offers the Kanai Mary, a local take on the brand's signature Bloody Mary cocktail, which incorporates ingredients from the ancient Maya diet including corn, peppers and cucumber. The space also features an expansive mural inspired by Maya astronomer-priests who looked to the heavens for guidance. Additional dining venues include Jack's Club, a hidden speakeasy; Pik Nik, a grab-and-go deli, and The Beach Club for light bites while relaxing seaside. Honoring a signature tradition among St. Regis properties around the world, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya will mark the transition from day to night with a celebratory champagne sabering each evening.

Rejuvenation for the Body and Soul

A private invitation to experience the extraordinary, The St. Regis Spa is an enclave apart with every aspect custom created to captivate and celebrate. The spa features eight treatment suites and a standalone salon. Connecting guests with nature, the space brings the lush outdoors inside with treatments inspired by ancient practices and featuring local ingredients. Signature treatments include the Secret Garden ritual, allowing guests to hand select ingredients from the hotel's garden to personalize a body scrub and mask, as well as a Celestial Energy treatment that is inspired by Mayan cosmology and uses herbal cleansing, hot stones energized under the moon and stars and aromatherapy based on the phase of the moon. Guests can work out in the exclusive Athletic Club, featuring a range of cardio and strength equipment as well as an outdoor yoga platform. The Beach Club will set a new standard for glamorous seaside lounging while offering access to a selection of water sports, and an incomparable pool and beach experience that includes Adult and Family pools, where vast cabanas offer complete privacy.

Family Traditions and Exquisite Exploration

Whether you are enjoying a day poolside in a Family Cabana at or partaking in sport activities on the beach, there is fun to be had for guests of all ages. Through the brand's Family Traditions program the property offers the Tortuga Children's Club, with activities tailored to help younger guests discover the magic of Riviera Maya. Located less than half a mile from an undisturbed coral reef, part of the second largest system in the world, the resort is also an ideal launching pad for underwater exploration.

Sophisticated Celebrations and Bespoke Events

Marking the brand's legacy as the House of Celebration, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya features over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space across six distinguished meeting venues. From the expansive Astor Ballroom to the 7,300 sq. ft. Great Lawn, the resort can accommodate up to 600 guests bringing inimitable grace and style to any event: whether it be an executive meeting or gala celebration.

For more information, please visit www.stregis.com/kanai.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.