CROQUET WINS WEBXR PLATFORM OF THE YEAR AT THE THIRD POLYS WEBXR AWARDS

Croquet Corporation , provider of Croquet OS, the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming, has been named the WebXR Platform of the Year at the third Polys WebXR Awards broadcast live from ZeroSpace. Croquet won against companies including Hyperfy, Ethereal Engine and Ozone Metaverse. Check out the list of all 2023 Polys WebXR winners .



The annual Polys WebXR Awards celebrates the best WebXR experiences and platforms as well as the most dedicated creators and tools that make them possible. This year's event made history as the first award show to broadcast on both an LED and volumetric captured stage, in The Polys' AltspaceVR environment, similar to the launch of Microsoft Mesh. This year's show had eight categories, which includes new categories reflecting the advancement of immersive technology even over the last couple months.

Croquet Corporation is the first open operating system for the Metaverse (PRNewswire)

"Our team is beyond thrilled to have been selected as the WebXR Platform of the Year," said Vanessa Freudenberg, Chief Architect and Co-Founder at Croquet. "The Croquet team has worked tirelessly to build a multiplayer Operating System for the Metaverse where everything built using Croquet is innately multi-user, which is very important because we believe that real-time multiuser is fundamental for virtual reality moving forward. On top of Croquet OS we built our open-source Microverse platform which supports immersive viewers in WebXR. It allows developers to embed shared 3D worlds in websites without having to deploy any additional servers. We look forward to all the Metaverse spaces and worlds that Croquet OS will enable and to meeting the developers who will build them."

Croquet OS is the only multiplayer, browser based operating system that unites the web and the Metaverse. The OS loads instantly from any URL or QR code during entry to a virtual world with web, mobile or AR/VR devices. It uses synchronization, live data and persistence services from its globally deployed Croquet Reflector Network to enable ultra low-latency, low-bandwidth shared experiences. Any Metaverse developer can integrate Croquet OS as infrastructure to enable multiuser shared experiences and achieve perfectly synchronized shared social interactions.



Because Croquet OS is built on open web standards and browser-based technologies, it has equal applicability for Web and Web3 developers. While traditional developers may deploy virtual worlds standalone or to existing and new web properties, Web3 developers can integrate Croquet OS and the Croquet Microverse Builder with decentralized blockchain deployments, NFT services, cryptocurrencies and other decentralized Metaverse user experiences.

About Croquet

Croquet is on a mission to enable the rapid multiplayer evolution of gaming and the web on more than 200,000,000 active websites. It is the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming and its transformational new Synchronized Computation Architecture creates bit-identical user experiences that are synchronized, low latency, low bandwidth and innately multiuser by moving compute from the server "beyond the edge" to user devices. It makes development of innately multiuser experiences for web and gaming simple for 17M+ JavaScript developers. Croquet was named "Startup To Watch" at the AWE Conference in May 2022 and received the WebXR Platform of the Year at the Polys Awards in March 2023. The company was formed in 2019. It is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.

