BUGABOO UPDATES ICONIC STROLLER WITH LAUNCH OF FOX 5

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bugaboo , global designer of award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, unveils its new, most premium all-terrain stroller with enhanced engineering and best-in-class design, the Bugaboo Fox 5 . The stroller is designed and produced in line with the brand's "Push to Zero" commitments to become net zero by 2035.

From materials and fabrics to sourcing and finishing every element, the Bugaboo Fox 5 has been thoughtfully considered to reduce its environmental impact as much as possible. The biggest achievement of the Bugaboo Fox 5 is the stroller's mass-balanced bio-based material, which reduces the CO2 emissions by 20%. Bugaboo is the first brand in the global stroller industry to use this innovative material.

Key features of Bugaboo Fox 5 include:

Extra-large wheels and advanced suspension, to tackle any terrain seamlessly and maneuver with the touch of a finger

It's easy to operate – parents can fold the stroller, adjust the handlebar or recline the seat with just one hand

Spacious comfort in the roomy, breezy bassinet

As children grow, the toddler seat canopy and footrest can be adjusted, extending by up to 10 cm/4 inches

Bugaboo collaborated with Amsterdam-based creative agency HALAL Studios on the new Bugaboo Fox 5 campaign, which celebrates the beauty of the bump, drawing parallels between the incredible pregnant belly and the advanced features of the Bugaboo Fox 5, positioning the stroller as the next best way to carry your baby. The ultimate all-terrain stroller with smooth suspension, extreme comfort, and quick maneuverability, offers the very best to future parents.

Bugaboo has also teamed up with Bala, the functional fitness brand, to further amplify the support of women as part of this campaign and offer their Bala Bangles. Walking is an incredible tool for new parents to get outside, gently move their bodies and focus on postpartum wellbeing. Adding Bala bangles to walks can help promote light exercise and level up the "hot mom walk".

"We are excited to add the Bugaboo Fox 5 to our collection of award-winning products made with mass-balanced bio-based materials," said Sarah Steele, North America Brand Marketing Director. "This new addition, furthers our sustainability journey, reducing our carbon footprint as much as possible while still producing the highest-quality products for families that are made to last."

The Bugaboo Fox 5 is designed in the Netherlands and built using high-quality bio-based materials. Bugaboo continues to pioneer by using the innovative mass-balanced bio-based material Akulon®. This durable, functional and dependable material is made from upcycled bio-waste. The unique attributes of this material ensure the Bugaboo Fox 5 has the same look, feel and high quality that Bugaboo is known for.

The Bugaboo Fox 5 is now available in Bugaboo retailers and online at Bugaboo.com retailing for $1,299. For more information, please visit www.bugaboo.com .

About Bugaboo

Bugaboo designs award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, helping families to create endless moments of fun and discovery every step of the way. After kickstarting a stroller revolution more than two decades ago, Bugaboo continues to innovate across its range of products including strollers, car seats, travel cots and accessories. Each is designed to be comfortable, durable and easy to use, so that parents and children can enjoy endless moments of discovery, no matter where their adventures take them.

