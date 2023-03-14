Polyplastics Targets PLASTRON (R) Long Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Resin for Automotive Applications

TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Group has announced that its newly developed long cellulose fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) resin, PLASTRON (R) LFT, is being targeted for automotive applications such as door module carriers, center consoles, and armrest cores. PLASTRON (R) LFT offers lower density and reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than short glass-reinforced resins while delivering the same mechanical properties.

Cellulose, a non-edible biomass raw material derived from organic resources other than fossil resources, has the following characteristics: negative carbon influence (absorbs carbon dioxide in the air when manufactured) and being sustainable raw material (that can be procured sustainably, unlike resources such as natural minerals).

PLASTRON (R) LFT long cellulose fiber reinforced resin incorporates regenerated cellulose fibers made using the solvent method which produces hardly any waste. Polyplastics uses a solvent method cellulose fiber that emits less GHG when manufactured compared to typical glass fiber. Since it has nearly 10% lower density than glass fiber-reinforced PP resin, its GHG emissions are also even lower when compared in equal volumes.

By nature, cellulose is extraordinarily difficult to dissolve in solvents. Today, a significant majority of typical regenerated cellulose is manufactured using a complex process which involves modification of the cellulose, followed by dissolving in solvent and spinning, and finally restoring the original cellulose form. This process results in significant emissions of GHGs, including carbon dioxide.

In comparison, the solvent method involves a closed process that recovers virtually 100% of the solvent. It generates minimal waste and produces materials that are even more eco-friendly. The company has earned multiple patents throughout the world for resins reinforced with long-regenerated cellulose fiber, including solvent method cellulose fiber.

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT. The company has the largest global market share of POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

