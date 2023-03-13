YOOM AND ACTIVE THEORY ANNOUNCE SOUNDWAVES: A GLOBALLY ACCESSIBLE SXSW METAVERSE MUSIC CONCERT FROM MARCH 14-16

Top EDM and pop artists jointly pledge commitment to virtual events for fan engagement and global growth

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOM , in partnership with Active Theory , has announced that DJ Paul Oakenfold, Teriyaki Boys and Infected Mushroom will be among the artists headlining SoundWaves: A Metaverse Music Concert – an interactive, volumetric music event created exclusively for SXSW. The experience was built with Active Theory's Dreamwave platform and will feature three performances per day with different sets of artists starting tomorrow (March 14) through March 16.

To mark the launch of this unique music experience, all twelve participating artists have issued a joint statement about their commitment to virtual events as a way to better connect with fans, reach bigger, global audiences and boost creativity:

"We see the metaverse as one of music's next frontiers and we're honored to be among the pioneers. Virtual events enable more people to come together and share in an immersive, innovative experience while also helping us reach a wider, global audience and connect with fans in new and exciting ways. As artists, virtual platforms also give us increased creative control over performances and more exposure – not just to fans, but to other musicians, producers and creators around the world too. Tech is truly at the heart of the future of music and we can't wait to engage with fans, old and new, at the SXSW Metaverse Music Concert."

– Paul Oakenfold, Luude (feat Dear Sunday), Riell, Infected Mushroom, Teriyaki Boyz, Bright Light Bright Light, COASTCITY, Mason & Julez, GusGus, Capri Everett and Muszette

SoundWaves will take place in a custom virtual space inspired by the famous 6th Street in Austin, Texas and will be accessible globally for free on any web browser or device. Participants will be able to explore the metaverse space, chat with other attendees, view merchandise, and witness larger-than-life, photorealistic music performances from a number of talented artists, all captured using YOOM's cutting-edge volumetric technology.

There will be three performances per day, each with a unique set of artists, at 4am CT, 1pm CT, and 8pm CT, though participants are free to enter the space at their leisure and interact with other areas or attendees. The full lineup with each day's performances can be found here .

"YOOM is deeply committed to making the metaverse accessible to everyone, bridging the gap that often comes with high-level and expensive technology," said Gilad Talmon, CEO of YOOM. "This unique activation gives artists the opportunity to connect with fans in new, deeper ways and allows people everywhere to discover artists in a whole new dimension. We are thrilled to partner with Active Theory to bring this project to life for SXSW, demonstrating the growing interest in this kind of technology and showing the world everything that can be achieved in this exciting new space."

"SoundWaves is a virtual concert that showcases the latest tech from Active Theory, Dreamwave, and YOOM. Our goal is to represent the exciting future of bringing an artist's likeness and their work into a socialized digital format," said Andy Thelander, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Active Theory.

As part of their presence at SXSW, YOOM & Active Theory will also be hosting the panel "Creating a Music Experience in the Metaverse" on March 16 at 2:30pm at Room 18AB in the Austin Convention Center. Hosted by Michaela Ternasky-Holland from Games for Change , the panel will discuss how they pulled this event together as well as the future of music in the metaverse. Participants include rapper and music producer Verbal; Andy Thelander, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Active Theory; and Diego Prilusky, Head of Production & Creative of YOOM.

About YOOM

YOOM is a deep tech company founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, that brings real humans into the digital world with cutting-edge volumetric technology. Its mission is to enable the creation of new immersive content and experiences for the Metaverse and Web3, pioneering new ways for people to express themselves, create and consume content. YOOM's AI technology consists of proprietary neural networks dedicated to volumetric video production. YOOM currently operates studios worldwide and is commercially active in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and APAC.

About Active Theory

Active Theory is a digital studio based in LA and Amsterdam that focuses on utilizing emerging technologies to produce interactive experiences for brands and events. Their visually striking projects have garnered recognition for engaging audiences and pushing the limits of web-based possibilities.

