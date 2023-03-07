Zimmer Biomet Unveils Latest Enhancements to ZBEdge™ Dynamic Intelligence™ at AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting

-- New Updates to mymobility® Digital Care Management Platform, ROSA® Knee and Persona IQ® The Smart Knee® to be Showcased Alongside Comprehensive Portfolio of Orthopedic Solutions --

WARSAW, Ind., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced plans to unveil the latest enhancements to ZBEdge™ Dynamic Intelligence™ at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeon's (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence integrates Zimmer Biomet's digital, robotic, and implant technologies, connecting and collecting objective data throughout the entire episode of care. ZBEdge is powered to transform data into insights to empower healthcare providers and elevate the standard of care. During the meeting, being held March 7-11, the Company will share updates to mymobility® Digital Care Management Platform, ROSA® Knee and Persona IQ® The Smart Knee®, while also highlighting HipInsight™ Mixed Reality System * on the OptiVu™ Platform and Omni™ Suite Intelligent Operating Room.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Nearly two years following its introduction, ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence continues to deliver innovations with breakthrough technologies designed to enable smarter decision-making, more efficient care and optimized user experiences," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "AAOS has always been a premier event to showcase to the orthopedic community the latest developments in our ZBEdge portfolio that harness the power of robotics, artificial intelligence, mixed reality and predictive data analytics to help surgeons transform patient outcomes."

Key enhancements to ZBEdge unveiled at the AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting include:

mymobility: a digital care management platform that delivers support and guidance to patients and captures continuous data and patient-reported feedback to facilitate care, outcomes and satisfaction about patients' surgical preparation and recovery.

Persona IQ : the world's first and only smart knee implant that allows physicians and care teams to collect patient-specific kinematic data including functional knee range of motion, qualified step count, distance traveled, cadence, stride length and sampled average walking speed accessible, remotely through the mymobility platform. ‡

ROSA Knee: a robotically-assisted surgical system that leverages real-time insights to help surgeons optimize outcomes when performing total knee replacement surgery.

The Zimmer Biomet booth (#2543) at the AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting will feature demonstrations of the Company's orthopedic solutions and ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence. For more information about Zimmer Biomet events at AAOS 2023, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/academy2023.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

________________________

* HipInsight System is a trademark of Surgical Planning Associates, Inc.

† WalkAI is available to hip and knee replacement patients using mymobility on a compatible smartphone.

‡ Warning – The kinematic data from this device have not been demonstrated to have clinical benefit. It is not intended to be utilized for clinical decision-making, and no data have been evaluated by FDA regarding clinical benefits.

§ The Canary Quantiles™ Recovery Curves software provides health care professionals (HCPs) with additional aggregate population data when managing a patient's total knee arthroplasty (TKA) post-surgical care. HCPs can filter or select options for additional views based on patient demographics (e.g. age), to analyze trends and outcomes. The Canary Quantiles Recovery Curves software allows HCPs to view aggregate patient population data to analyze patient recovery progress and direction of outcome.

The Canary Quantiles Recovery Curves software does not control the function or parameters of the Canturio™ Tibial Extension (CTE) with Canary Health Implanted Reporting Processor (CHIRP®) System and is not intended for active patient monitoring.

The CTE with CHIRP System is intended to provide objective kinematic data from the implanted medical device during a patient's total knee arthroplasty (TKA) post-surgical care. The kinematic data are an adjunct to other physiological parameter measurement tools applied or utilized by the physician during the course of patient monitoring and treatment post-surgery.

The device is indicated for use in patients undergoing a cemented TKA procedure that are normally indicated for at least a 58mm sized tibial stem extension.

The objective kinematic data generated by the CTE with CHIRP System are not intended to support clinical decision-making and have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit.

The CTE with CHIRP System is compatible with Zimmer Biomet Persona® The Personalized Knee® System.

Media

Investors Meredith Weissman

Keri Mattox 703-346-3127

215-275-2431 meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com









Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.