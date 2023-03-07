Empowering Women to Transform their Hair Care Experience, Cantu Beauty and Celebrity Stylist Angela Stevens Continue Deep-Rooted 5-Year Partnership with Release of New Protective Styles Collection

The collection of six multi-use products for natural hair and extensions including styling your wigs, braids, weaves & locs is now available at CVS, Target and Walmart

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning textured hair care brand Cantu Beauty and Emmy award-winning celebrity stylist and hair expert, Angela Stevens , are transforming the hair styling experience with the brand's new Protective Styles by Angela collection, a line of products that nourish and protect wigs, braids, weaves and locs, while helping to promote healthy hair growth. Embracing versatility and accessibility, this new collection helps consumers save a few coins while reclaiming some of the long hours these styles routinely take.

"Since I was a child, I have loved the artistry of creating protective styles, adding hair to my braids and playing with extensions started out of necessity to make myself feel confident about my damaged hair," says Stevens. "The problem in many of our communities is that product knowledge usually isn't part of the conversation. This line with Cantu is about educating ourselves on not only how to achieve these looks but also discovering the products that nourish our unique hair textures, providing longer wear for the styles we love."

Whether consumers are looking for a way to refresh their strands after a long day or seeking to extend a protective style for a bit longer until the next wash day, the Cantu Beauty Protective Styles by Angela collection includes a Hair Bath that cleanses and nourishes hair strands, combined with the Conditioning Detangler, which removes tangles while also adding moisture and shine, providing the foundation for healthy hair, while the Braiding and Twisting Gel helps achieve the perfect style without damaging your hair. Additionally, the Set and Refresh Foam and Hair Freshener are perfect for refreshing and deodorizing hair, while the Daily Oil Drops provide the perfect amount of moisture for a healthy scalp.

"The Cantu Protective Styles by Angela line has been carefully formulated for our community of Black and Brown women who all agree we want our styles to last longer, but also want to nourish our hair and scalp," says Nikia Bowman, Global Marketing Director at Cantu Beauty. "As someone who likes to rock braids, I know what it's like to want the versatility and ease that comes with protective styling without having to sacrifice the health of my hair or break the bank to get lengthy wear of the look. With Angela's expertise at the helm, I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with her to develop this collection from concept to shelf and deliver products that won't make you choose between style, care, or long-lasting wear – we finally get it all."

Find the full collection at CVS, Target and Walmart, and coming soon to local beauty supply stores, making it easy for consumers to find and try the products that suit their hair type and achieve their hair goals. For more details on Cantu Beauty's Protective Styles by Angela or for hair tips and education, follow @cantubeauty on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit them at cantubeauty.com .

ABOUT CANTU BEAUTY

Cantu Beauty's mission is to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com and cantubeauty.com.

