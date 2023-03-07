Degree® Deodorant Teams Up with Award Winning Artist, Ciara, to launch New Unlimited Collection with Superior Patented Antiperspirant Technology for Ultimate Sweat and Odor Protection

With Two-Thirds of Americans Worried About Sweat, Unlimited by Degree® Is Powerful Enough to Protect Against Whatever Makes You Sweat

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with so many antiperspirants on the market, new research1 shows that 2 in 3 Americans still experience heavy or anxious sweat that interferes with their daily activities resulting in millions of missed moments. That's why Degree® Deodorant, the world's #1 antiperspirant brand, announced today the launch of their new Unlimited by Degree® collection. The collection is an antiperspirant line powered by clinically proven Smart Adapt ® Technology that responds to body heat and moisture with superior all-day personalized protection.

Sweat is keeping people from living their lives to the fullest, but Degree ® is committed to helping people live without limits. To help contextualize the science of sweat, Degree® conducted a national 'What Makes America Sweat Survey' that uncovered the nationwide impact of sweat-inducing moments. Of the 68% Americans who experience heavy or anxious sweat, 75% say it affects their self-confidence and 80% would live their lives differently if they didn't have to worry about sweat.

To dive deep into Degree's innovation that will change the way Americans handle sweat, Degree® is launching the new line with a team of heroic voices and experts at SXSW® – the premier conference where culture and technology converge. Experts in the science of sweat and confidence building include award winning artist & entrepreneur, Ciara; board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry; VP of R&D North America at Unilever, Connie Avramis; and former professional athlete and award winning host Emmanuel Acho.

"As an artist and a mom of three, I'm no stranger to experiencing high-pressure moments, like performing on stage or running after my kids. So, I can relate to the struggle of overcoming sweat-inducing situations," said Ciara. "I'm excited to team up with Degree® to inspire others to live without limits and let their confidence shine through with the help of the new Unlimited by Degree® collection."

Degree's team of icons and experts will participate in SXSW®'s 'What Makes America Sweat and Why We Give A Damn' panel presentation to discuss America's response to some of the biggest sweat triggers, including heat, stress and movement. The panel, which will be held on March 14, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00am CT at the CIE Next Stage at the Austin Convention Center, will explore key findings from the study including:

3 in 5 Americans experience sweat from stress or feeling nervous

3 in 4 anxious sweaters anticipate feeling just as stressed in 2023, or it even getting worse

4 in 5 anxious sweaters admitted they have avoided doing something because they were worried about sweat and they would live their life differently if they could better control their sweat

"We're proud to introduce this advanced Smart Adapt® technology that offers superior sweat protection vs. the #1 clinical soft solid product and the most effective dry spray in the category" said Desi Okeke, Director of Degree® North America. "Degree has always looked for ways to break barriers, and according to our 'What Makes America Sweat study', sweat is holding people back. With Unlimited by Degree and support from our talent partners, we hope to inspire unlimited confidence and help people across the country #LiveWithoutLimits.

To stay connected, follow Degree ® on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and be a part of the nationwide conversation about sweat by showing us how you #LiveWithoutLimits with Unlimited by Degree ® by your side. Share your sweat stories and how Unlimited by Degree® helps you unleash your confidence on social! Tag Degree on Instagram @degree or on TikTok @degreedeodorant. Find Unlimited by Degree ® in store and online at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and major food, drug, and mass retail outlets for a retail price of $8.99 (stick) and $9.99 (spray).

1 Conducted by Edelman DXI, the "What Makes Americans Sweat Study" is an online quantitative study of n=3,017 US Adults that were nationally representative and aged 18+ with a subset of Anxious and Heavy Sweaters in order to understand their perspectives.

