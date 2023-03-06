Mercury Insurance Hires Chief Technology Officer to Drive Digital Strategy

Wilson Pang to Supercharge Technological Innovation Focused on Today's Modern Customers



LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance, has appointed Wilson Pang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead its technological transformation efforts.

Mercury was built on innovation when George Joseph – who founded Mercury more than 60 years ago – transformed the industry with the introduction of segmented pricing for different risk groups. With that entrepreneurial spirit serving as the foundation for the company, Mercury is poised to take a giant step into the digital future with the appointment of Mr. Pang as the company's CTO.

"Technological transformation is a major priority for Mercury as we look to technology to help unlock new products and services for our customers," said Victor Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mercury Insurance. "This new position is one of the keys to Mercury's future success as we transform our business to meet the everchanging needs and desires of our customers. It's just the first step, however, in the company's digital journey as we expand and refine our consumer-centric capabilities."

The CTO position represents Mercury's emphasis on the importance of technological innovation by building high-quality software and systems using modern development methodologies. The ability to rapidly assess, evaluate and deploy these solutions will allow the company to launch new products and services that will improve customer service, simplify agent processes, advance its data science and analytics capabilities, and position Mercury at the forefront of the industry's digital frontier.

As part of Mercury's executive leadership team, Mr. Pang will develop and drive digital transformation strategies and will be responsible for overseeing the company's software engineering and Technology teams. Prior to joining Mercury Insurance, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Appen, an industry leader in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) data space. Mr. Pang built Appen's technology teams from scratch and developed multiple product lines, which enabled rapid business growth. Mr. Pang also served in senior leadership roles at Trip.com group and eBay, where he led successful transformations through technology and data.

"The insurance industry is about risk management through data," said Mr. Pang. "I chose to work in this business because of my passion for data and my belief that technology, data and AI can have positive impacts on people. It's my mission to unlock this potential to help make life better for our customers, agents, and team members, and I'm very excited by the opportunities ahead of us."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

