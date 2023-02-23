Youngsoft Inc. Achieves DirectTrust EHNAC Privacy & Security Accreditation

EHNAC Privacy & Security accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions and ensures compliance with HIPAA Privacy and Security provisions.

WIXOM, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngsoft Inc., a technology services provider headquartered in metro Detroit, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with EHNAC Privacy & Security program from DirectTrust. EHNAC Privacy & Security accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions and ensures compliance with HIPAA Privacy and Security provisions.

Through DirectTrust's comprehensive third-party review, Youngsoft Inc. was evaluated in areas of privacy and security, technical performance, business practices, customer service, personnel requirements and third-party Cloud Service Providers. In addition, DirectTrust reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards.

"As the threat of attack or breach in today's healthcare environment has increased due to the pandemic along with the establishment of many remote working environments, it is crucial that Trust Entities, responsible for managing the digital credentials used by directed exchange users, receive critical oversight from third parties," said Lee Barrett, Commission Executive Director of DirectTrust. "Youngsoft Inc. has demonstrated a trust and confidence to existing and prospective stakeholders that customer data will be managed with integrity and effectiveness by achieving EHNAC Privacy & Security accreditation."

"We are elated to announce that Youngsoft has successfully attained EHNAC Privacy & Security accreditation for our valued clients in the United States. At Youngsoft, we have always upheld the highest standards of data protection and security, in compliance with HIPAA regulations, since our inception in 1996. Today, we are thrilled to share that our efforts have been independently verified by the esteemed organization DirectTrust. This accreditation serves as a testament to our commitment to ensuring the safety and confidentiality of our customer's information. As a result, it positions us favorably to better serve our clients, particularly those that mandate third-party validation for handling Protected Health Information (PHI). This accomplishment aligns with our steadfast dedication to our customer's data security and privacy. " said Rupesh Srivastava, President, and CEO of Youngsoft.

About Youngsoft Inc.

For over 27 years, Youngsoft has been delivering Enterprise IT Solutions & Consulting Expertise to clients worldwide. Headquartered in metro Detroit, Youngsoft's team of experts deliver innovative technology solutions to various industries like Healthcare, Manufacturing, Ecommerce, Banking, Government, Education, Insurance and Retail. Right from Portal solutions to Healthcare IT to Smart Manufacturing solutions, Youngsoft's innovative technology service offerings have transformed business outcomes. For more information about Youngsoft, visit www.youngsoft.com

The DirectTrust EHNAC arm is a voluntary, standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both DirectTrust accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

Guided by peer evaluation, the DirectTrust accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.DirectTrust.org , contact Admin@DirectTrust.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

