Trip.com Group aids community recovery through Turkish earthquake relief initiative

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global online travel services provider, is offering aid and assistance to help support victims of the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquakes that have affected communities throughout the country.

Trip.com Group has donated 3,400 emergency supply packages - including sleeping bags, folding beds, blankets, and moisture-proof mats in partnership with the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Shanghai.

The supplies will then be sent to Istanbul and Adana, where they will be distributed to affected communities to help with the recovery process.

CEO of Trip.com Group, Jane Sun, said, "We are deeply concerned about the widespread destruction caused by the earthquake and saddened to see so many people affected.

"As a global company, we are responsible for providing relief support in times of need. We urge businesses in the travel industry to collaborate and support the impacted communities and individuals in any way possible. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time."

The 7.8 Magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria on 6th February. A subsequent 6.4 quake struck the area a fortnight later.

In response, governmental bodies and companies worldwide have contributed to providing crucial support in the form of rescue and relief efforts.

Trip.com Group, with its Trip Cares initiative, previously launched medical relief to support global communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide international assistance worldwide in times of crisis.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

