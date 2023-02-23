Hoag Unveils Newly Expanded Patty & George Hoag Cancer Center

New center sets the stage for expanded cancer research and world-class clinical care

Hoag's multidisciplinary team includes top-ranked, site-specific cancer subspecialists who collaborate to provide patients with the highest level of care, leading-edge technology and access to groundbreaking clinical research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Family Cancer Institute this week unveiled the newly expanded Patty & George Hoag Cancer Center in Newport Beach. As Orange County's top choice for cancer care*, the completion of this major reinvestment in its facilities and treatment technologies sets the stage for expanded cancer research and world-class clinical care.

"For more than 70 years, Orange County has trusted us with their cancer care, and we continue to earn that trust through pioneering technological advancements, unsurpassed expert care and our unique patient-centric approach," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "Today, with this expansion, we are continuing our story, which is the story of health, wellness and innovation for Orange County and beyond."

Under the convenience of one roof, the completely renovated cancer center provides Hoag Family Cancer Institute patients with access to the full continuum of cancer care including:

Top-ranked cancer subspecialists – Hoag's multidisciplinary cancer team includes top-ranked, site-specific cancer subspecialists who have come from some of the country's top institutions. This caliber of talent provides patients with access to the highest level of care without having to leave Orange County .

Innovative technology – With the support of Hoag's generous philanthropic community, Hoag offers patients access to the most leading-edge resources available in the nation. As the first and only cancer center in Orange County with the ViewRay MRIdian and a leader in the nation for daVinci ® robotic surgeries, Hoag continues to bring the latest cancer treatment innovations to Orange County .

Groundbreaking clinical trials – Hoag has attracted top researchers from academic centers across the country to establish research protocols in areas including precision medicine, molecular imaging and therapy, immunotherapy/cell therapy and a number of other clinical trials. These groundbreaking trials bring pioneering treatment options to Hoag patients and contribute to eradicating cancer.

"From remarkably innovative technology, to reconfigured spaces that enhance our cancer patients' experience and comfort, to recruiting world-renowned cancer treatment specialists, the Hoag Family Cancer Institute is modeling the future of cancer care, right here in Orange County," said Burton L. Eisenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair and executive medical director of Hoag Family Cancer Institute. "The world's understanding of cancer, including its underlying genetic and environmental risk factors and most effective treatment regimens, is changing rapidly. This reinvestment reflects Hoag's commitment to remain a leader in shaping these changes along with the visionary philanthropists who share our passion to redefine how cancer care is provided."

The cancer center expansion also introduces additional innovations to enhance the patient experience, featuring:

Personalized Infusion Experience – New infusion center featuring 35 medical oncology infusion treatment spaces with both private and social options.

State-of-the-Art Pharmacy – An onsite pharmacy completely dedicated to cancer care for the convenience of Hoag patients.

Rapid Care Space – A dedicated unit for rapid care allows patients to access procedures such as blood draws and hydration therapy.

Rapid Blood Test – Innovative technology allows for Hoag oncologists to analyze a patient's blood work within minutes and determine the chemotherapy or other course of treatment that is appropriate for them. This eliminates the need for patients to make a separate lab appointment and streamlines the care process.

Open Collaborative Space – Expanded space where the entire multidisciplinary cancer team collaborates to deliver the best care for patients under one roof.

Expanded Physician Offices – The new cancer center includes 35 exam rooms for oncology and cancer subspecialty care.

Healing and Care Support – Patients have access to an integrated team and programs including yoga, massage, support groups, and image focus.

Caring for the Caregiver – Treatment areas are also designed to support the caregiver or family member, providing adequate space for caregivers to sit with the patient or nearby. The center also features an outdoor lounge and a café.

The expansion of the Newport Beach Cancer Center builds upon Hoag's dedication to clinical excellence, research and innovation and unparalleled patient and family experience. Hoag's three cancer centers – in Newport Beach, Irvine and Huntington Beach – offer patients comprehensive, multidisciplinary care provided by a team of nationally recognized cancer experts and are equipped with some of the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technology in the nation."

"Being located within a world-class comprehensive hospital with access to hundreds of subspecialists that can work seamlessly together with Hoag's cancer team to treat all of a patient's health needs truly sets Hoag's care apart," said Braithwaite.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

*According to NRC data

