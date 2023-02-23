Former MLB Player Joins Forces with Signing Day Sports as Brand Ambassador for Recruiting Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announced that Ben Francisco, former major league baseball player and currently a special assistant to the GM of the Los Angeles Angels, is a brand ambassador for the Company's recruiting platform.

Danny Nelson, the Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports, expressed his excitement about Mr. Francisco. "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Francisco to our team. Given his professional baseball experience, we are confident that he will be a valuable asset in assisting young athletes in achieving their recruiting goals," stated Mr. Nelson.

In Mr. Francisco's role as a brand ambassador, Mr. Francisco will help promote the use of Signing Day Sports' recruiting platform to young athletes across the country. Mr. Francisco will also work closely with the Company's executive team to further develop its partnerships with sports organizations.

"College set the stage for my career. With Signing Day Sports, I am excited to educate student-athletes about their platform and develop partnerships with sports organizations," said Mr. Francisco.

Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2002, Mr. Francisco went on to play professional baseball until 2015, including six seasons in the major leagues. Over the course of his career, he accumulated 50 home runs and 190 RBIs. He is currently a special assistant to the GM for the Los Angeles Angels.

"Signing Day Sports fills a space in the market," said Mr. Francisco. "Now, student-athletes have the opportunity to put themselves on the platform and every college on the platform can access their information. The Signing Day Sports app can bring more awareness to the high school baseball athlete."

Mr. Francisco's insight into the world of sports, combined with his passion for helping young athletes succeed, make him a valuable addition to the Company. With him on board as a brand ambassador, Signing Day Sports expects to expand its reach and impact in high school baseball recruiting.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

