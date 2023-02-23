70% of Applies on BuiltIn.com Go to Remote Jobs, but Companies Are Decreasing Remote Opportunities

Built In Data Highlights the Remote Mismatch Between Workers and Companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from Built In, a tech recruiting platform that attracts nearly 4 million professionals monthly, shows that demand for remote work remains high among tech talent, but companies are offering fewer of these opportunities. As a result, companies that already struggle to find qualified tech candidates could be setting themselves up to lose the innovation race.

In March 2022, 46 percent of all job listings on BuiltIn.com were remote. In January 2023, that number had dropped to 38 percent. However, applicants still prefer remote jobs, with more than 70 percent of all job applications going to remote roles and 30 percent going to in-office jobs. See breakdown of remote opportunities by discipline .

"The gap between what companies offer and what candidates want could leave companies in a bind," says Maria Christopolous Katris, CEO, Built In. "At Built In, we believe every company is a tech company or they will be soon, so competition for tech talent remains steep. Even amidst the wave of tech layoffs, the U.S. has many more open tech roles than qualified candidates. According to Bureau Statistics, the scarcity of engineers in the U.S. will reach 1.2 million by 2026. Given this skills gap, companies that deliver the flexible work arrangements candidates seek — hybrid and remote opportunities — are likely to win the talent and innovation race."

