LAGOS RAISES OVER $100K IN ONE NIGHT FOR KEEP MEMORY ALIVE

Limited-Edition Bracelet Commemorates Annual Power of Love® Gala

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master jeweler Steven Lagos delighted guests at Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love® gala, with a limited-edition ceramic Caviar bracelet, especially designed to support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Commemorative LAGOS Caviar bracelet (PRNewswire)

100 percent of the bracelet purchase supports research and programs dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by brain disorders. Available in lilac ceramic and sterling silver, this collectible piece reflects the official color of the Alzheimer's movement and features the brand's iconic Caviar beading with commemorative engraving on the clasp.

In addition, a curated selection of styles totaling more than $50,000 was featured as part of LAGOS' annual contribution to the event's silent auction. The brand also auctioned off an 18K gold and diamond Smart Caviar bracelet for the Apple Watch as part of the event's live auction. In total, LAGOS has raised more than $1 million for Keep Memory Alive to date.

"Each year, we look to expand our commitment to this important cause," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "Jewelry helps build memories, and our collectible pieces act as mementos for future reflection. We're honored to contribute to Keep Memory Alive in this way, to help support their on-going work."

The 2023 exclusive Power of Love bracelet is the newest addition to a comprehensive collection devoted to the cause. The LAGOS Keep Memory Alive collection is available at LAGOS.com and features a suite of jewelry that follows the same design inspiration as the organization's Frank Gehry-designed headquarters. This collection is available for purchase year-round and donates 100 percent of the sale to the organization.

More than six million Americans are affected by Alzheimer's. Without a cure, it's a disease that touches so many people across the country. LAGOS brand friend, television personality and entrepreneur, Heather Thomson, attended the event as a guest of LAGOS, in memory of her grandmother who suffered from this debilitating disease.

"It was my pleasure to join the LAGOS team at this year's Keep Memory Alive Power of Love® gala," said Thomson. "I watched as my grandmother developed Alzheimer's and I became her advocate at age 17. It's a disease that affects the whole family – patient and caregiver. I'm glad I can help draw attention to a cause that means so much to me personally."

For over 25 years, LAGOS has supported Keep Memory Alive and its efforts to research and care for those in need. Steven Lagos became intimately involved with the foundation through his friendship with Co-Founder and Vice Chair Larry Ruvo and his personal connection to the cause. Steven's grandparents suffered from Alzheimer's, and he watched as the disease took a toll on the patients as well as their families and caregivers. He realized just how difficult the experience is for everyone involved and has been committed to Keep Memory Alive ever since.

"This organization began, and continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication of wonderful friends and colleagues," said Ruvo. "The commitment and contributions from Steven Lagos go beyond our expectations and add immeasurable value to our cause."

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

