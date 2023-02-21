Coldwell Banker Celebrates The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team in the Nation

Nearly $1.7 Billion in Sales Placed the Team in the No. 1 Position

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, has again been ranked as its No. 1 top-performing team nationally; No. 1 within Coldwell Banker Realty; and No. 1 in Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, and achieved the designation Society of Excellence, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on adjusted gross commission income. The Jills Zeder Group achieved a closed sales volume of nearly $1.7 billion* in 2022.

This is the fourth consecutive year that The Jills Zeder Group has earned the No. 1 national top-performing team spot by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, and Coldwell Banker Realty.

Recently, Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group were recipients of the Miami-Palm Beach Power Broker Awards' "Stratospheric Sale Award" by The Hollywood Reporter for their record sale of the Arsht Estate in Coconut Grove for $106.87 million in 2022, the highest-ever home sale in Miami-Dade County.

In addition, Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group was the recipient of the Miami-Palm Beach Power Broker Awards' "Philanthropic Impact Award" by The Hollywood Reporter, for her continued community involvement in 2022.

Since The Jills® and The Zeder Team joined forces to become The Jills Zeder Group in March 2019, the team has closed nearly $7 billion in sales.

The Jills Zeder Group, a powerhouse team of real estate experts, is comprised of three families: Jill Hertzberg and her children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg Benson, sisters Jill Eber and Felise Eber, and Judy Zeder and her children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. It is led by Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder; and is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables. With approximately 150 years of combined experience, The Jills Zeder Group's specialties include luxury real estate, such as high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property.

Coldwell Banker is powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories. Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices.

Quotes:

"Hats off to The Jills Zeder Group for being named the No. 1 Coldwell Banker large team nationally for the fourth consecutive year. Their continued success serves as an inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe. They are an exceptional representation of the professionalism and accomplishment that define Coldwell Banker."

-- Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty of Florida

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/22–12/31/22.

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg Benson; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $8 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 73 offices and 8,106 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Visit ColdwellBankerLuxury.com

