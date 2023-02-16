Vail Resorts Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) announced today it will release the Company's financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended January 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. eastern time that same day during which Company executives will review the financial results.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.VailResorts.com. To listen to the call, go to the website and select the Investor Relations section. Those wishing to participate via telephone should dial (800) 343-5172 to be connected. Callers outside of the U.S. or Canada should dial +1 (203) 518-9848. The conference ID is MTNQ223.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available two hours following the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 p.m. eastern time on March 16, 2023. To access the replay, dial (800) 934-2730 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (402) 220-1141 (international). The call also will be archived at www.VailResorts.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

