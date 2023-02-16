SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Bright Green Corporation ("Bright Green" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGXX) complied with federal securities laws. On June 2, 2022, Green Market Report published a report detailing Bright Green's history and ongoing litigation against the Company, including a suit brought by the Company's former CEO, who is alleging that Bright Green was "a sham, operated illegally and fraudulently." Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Bright Green stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/bright-green/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

