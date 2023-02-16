OBERD Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates that OBERD is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD, the industry's leading Patient-Reported Outcomes software platform, today announced the platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

OBERD (PRNewswire)

OBERD not only received certification for its web application platform, but also the facility and entire supporting infrastructure, including all provider, staff, and patient access points. Such high certification enables OBERD clients and partners to rest assured that their workflow, processes, and data are secure to the highest standards.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that OBERD has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places OBERD in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We're thrilled and proud to maintain our HITRUST CSF certification demonstrating to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security," said OBERD's CEO and Co-Founder, Ali Hussam, PhD. "It gives our clients and partners significant peace of mind when evaluating and utilizing our platform, knowing that the OBERD architecture protects the billion data points and sensitive healthcare information to the highest standard."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that OBERD has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 12 years, with over five million active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews.

