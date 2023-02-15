Agiloft launches Contract Insights - a New Podinar Series - Featuring Thought Leaders from the Front Lines of Legal, Sales, and Procurement

Must watch series kicks off with special guest Sally Guyer, World Commerce and Contracting's Global CEO, who joins host Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair, to discuss the increasingly strategic role of the General Counsel

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today launched Contract Insights, its new, must-watch podinar series, which features interviews with leaders from across legal, sales, and procurement. The series kicks off with special guest Sally Guyer, WorldCC's Global CEO, joining host Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair, to discuss how 2023 is the year that the GC takes their rightful place at the business strategy table, moving from just managing risk to driving revenue and strategic value to the business.

"We're proud to work with some of the top global corporations and the brightest contracting minds out there," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "Our new Contracts Insights podinar series will see our resident CLM visionary, Prashant Dubey, interview industry thought leaders, customers, and renowned experts from across the contracting space. Prashant and his guests will share invaluable insights that will enable listeners to become power contracting players within their organizations and accelerate the growth of the CLM market."

The Contracts Insights podinar is available in video and audio formats, combining the best elements of podcasts and webinars, and features ongoing, in-depth interviews with contracting experts from across legal, sales, and procurement. Dubey and his guests will dive into the most relevant challenges, opportunities, and success stories happening across the global contracting space, highlighting the key trends affecting contract professionals and sharing their tips for digitizing contracts, enhancing contract ROI, creating world-class workflows, and more.

"I've spent decades helping customers create real business impact from their CLM and it's an honor to host a fantastic roster of guests on these podinars to help bring those lessons and learnings to life," said series host, Prashant Dubey. "We want Contract Insights to speak directly to and become an invaluable resource for in-house teams who manage contracts, irrespective of whether they work in legal, sales, or procurement, providing simple solutions to the challenges they face today. I'm excited to kick things off by speaking to Sally Guyer, WorldCC's Global CEO, about the increasingly strategic role of the General Counsel. Tune in and don't miss an episode!"

Legal industry author and widely recognized CLM visionary, and now podinar host, Dubey, brings years of battle-hardened CLM process and program expertise to his role as Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair. He has been in the legal technology industry and services industry for more than 20 years, most recently at Elevate, and before that as the Founder, President, and CEO at Sumati.

Tune in to hear Prashant's interview with Sally Guyer, WorldCC's Global CEO, as well as other episodes here.

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

