Cohn Eye Center, R&E Optical Join Ascend Vision Partners

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and AI and tech enabled healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com