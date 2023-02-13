Zhongchao Inc. Announces the Application of ChatGPT for Its MDMOOC Platform to Assist Physicians in Clinic Decision Making and Improve Treatment Efficiency

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced that its MDMOOC Platform will apply the ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) to provide assistance for physicians in clinical decision-making to improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment. This is an expanded application of ChatGPT by Zhongchao since its initial application of ChatGPT to elevate patient management service capabilities and experience.

The application of ChatGPT will be available on the MDMOOC ChatGPT Wechat Public Account ("MDMOOC ChatGPT"), a public account on WeChat. Physicians can utilize MDMOOC ChatGPT to access the latest information on diseases, diagnostic criteria, treatment options, research data, and guidelines. In addition, physicians will be alerted that contents provided by ChatGPT will be solely for reference and convenience to users and shall not be relied on for diagnostic or treatment purposes. The application of ChatGPT will allow physicians to quickly comprehend multidisciplinary knowledge and clinical data as needed in developing comprehensive and up-to-date treatment plans for individual patients.

Given sheer volume and complexity of medical information, and numerous disease types, the potential for multiple health issues in a single patient, and the need for a more nuanced approach to patient treatment solution among multiple treatment options, physicians must consider a wide range of factors, including the latest evidence-based recommendations, the patient's unique medical history, and their own clinical experience which requires a deep understanding of medical knowledge and advanced clinical thinking skills. Zhongchao believes that applying ChatGPT to support clinical diagnosis and treatment decisions will improve the efficiency of these processes. In particular, this approach will bridge the knowledge gap and reduce the disparity among physicians regardless of locations, facilities and supports they possess. In addition, MDMOOC ChatGPT can contribute in research, such as generating research outlines and pinpointing relevant research topics. Zhongchao plans to continue leveraging the advanced thinking and computing capabilities of ChatGPT in its other platforms and businesses to offer innovative and convenient services and experiences to both physicians and patients alike.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

