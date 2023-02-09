Xoxoday features in the employee recognition landscape industry report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday has been recognized in Forrester's 'The Employee Recognition Landscape, Q1 2023' report. In this report, Forrester defines recognition platforms as "Technology that enables visibility, appreciation, and gratitude for employees across a variety of use cases inside and outside of the organization."

According to the Forrester report, "Employee recognition platforms play a key role as part of an overall talent enablement strategy. People leaders implement recognition platforms to: support employee engagement and mitigate burnout… measure behavior for performance enablement… and support culture."

Recessionary winds coupled with evolving work dynamics have amplified employee disengagement worldwide. Employee engagement and recognition have become critical to employee retention, productivity, and business success.

Xoxoday Empuls is at the forefront of solving these challenges for people leaders with comprehensive capabilities, that include recognition & rewards, perks & benefits, a social intranet, surveys, a global rewards catalog, gamification, and people analytics with powerful insights. This multi-dimensional approach to engagement enables organizations to attract and retain the best talent. Higher levels of engagement results in improved productivity, accelerated performance, reduced attrition, savings on R&R budgets, and more. By using this holistic approach, businesses can foster a people-first culture that translates into a positive workplace experience and business success.

Xoxoday Empuls addresses the future needs of business leaders by integrating with a suite of leading HRMS, authentication, collaboration, and productivity tools to elevate the employee experience at every stage of the employee lifecycle. Additionally, an automated rewards and recognition infrastructure with a data-backed approach facilitates timely and meaningful appreciation that motivates employees to go the extra mile.

Xoxoday Empuls will continue innovating to serve the employee engagement needs of businesses across industries, scale, and geographies. Explore the platform with a personalized demo today.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum , Empuls , and Compass . Xoxoday works with 5,000+ clients across 100+ countries, serving 80 million+ end-users. Xoxoday is a 380+ strong team with 9 global offices across the USA, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

